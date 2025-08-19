Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

TMNT Journeys #1 Preview: Laird's Lost Legacy Resurfaces

TMNT Journeys #1 brings back Peter Laird's forgotten fourth volume in original black-and-white glory, featuring growing pains and new threats for our heroes.

A LOST PIECE OF TMNT HISTORY BROUGHT BACK TO LIGHT!Twenty four years ago legendary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Peter Laird joined forces with Jim Lawson and the legendary talent at Mirage Studios to continue the epic journey of the Ninja Turtles in the fourth volume of their ongoing series. TMNT: Journeys reprints that epic series here for the very first time in the original black-and-white format! The Ninja Turtles are growing up and facing off against new, frightening dangers that could tear the four brothers apart and change New York City forever. Meanwhile, April and Casey Jones prepare for the next step in their relationship as they're expecting a baby. And Master Splinter trains with Shadow Jones for the dark forces threatening the family ahead. With a brand-new variant cover by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, this is a can't-miss story for all TMNT fans!

TMNT Journeys #1

by Peter Laird & Jim Lawson, cover by Michael Dooney

IDW Publishing

6.59"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (68 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Aug 20, 2025 | 36 Pages | 82771403457800111

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

82771403457800121 – TMNT: Journeys #1 Variant B (Eastman) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403457800131 – TMNT: Journeys #1 Variant RI (10) Foil (Laird & Dooney) – $12.99 US | $17.50 CAN

