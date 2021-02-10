Today, The Eternals Do Monty Python For Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Eternals #2 from Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic. And while these folk have clearly been around for a very, very long time, it is possible that Ikaris has been keeping up on some pop culture in the last fifty years? And at least has a sixth-form common room working knowledge of Monty Python's Flying Circus?

As Ikaris is in pursuit of Thanos after the cliffhanger to Eternals #1, he asks a question of a passing-by peasant and gets asked one in return. No, not whether or not this is the right room for an argument, or who elected Ikaris an Eternal but, "are you a God." A tricky one.

Well, someone has watched Life Of Brian, haven't they?

Brian: 'I'm not the Messiah! Will you please listen? I am not the Messiah, do you understand? Honestly!'

Girl: 'Only the true Messiah denies His divinity.'

Brian: 'What? Well, what sort of chance does that give me? All right! I am the Messiah!'

Followers: 'He is! He is the Messiah!'

Brian: 'Now, f-ck off!'

Clearly, Monty Python is catching, as we also get a rather poor reenactment of The Parrot Sketch as well.

And will join the choir invisible. Eternals by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic is published today by Marvel Comics.

ETERNALS #2

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200543

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Esad Ribic

THANOS VS. IKARIS!

• In the heart of a city driven mad by time!

• Eternals live eternally. One is dead. They handle it well.

• No, they don't. They handle it badly. Eternal revenge is a dish best served forever. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99