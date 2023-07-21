Posted in: Comics, Current News, Image, san diego comic con | Tagged: sdcc, spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane Announces 5 New Spawn Comics at San Diego Comic-Con

Live from the Todd McFarlane panel at San Diego Comic-Con, we get the news of five new comic book series that will be launched from Image Comics

Live from the Todd McFarlane panel at San Diego Comic-Con, we get the news of five new comic book series that will be launched from Image Comics in 2023 and 2024, and he's bringing on creators such as Jimmy Palmiotti, John Layman, Rob Duenes and more to help open up the Spawn Universe with a series of new projects. And you are reading it here first.

A new Gunslinger Spawn series by Jimmy Palmiotti and Patric Reynolds. A new Gunslinger Spawn title, in which he gets sucked from the modern day back to the American Civil War.

Sam and Twitch by Todd McFarlane and Syzmon Kudranski. The series will have a movie feel.

Misery by Todd McFarlane and Syzmon Kudranski. Misery is coming. The series will focus on Cyan, the daughter of Wanda and Terry Fitzgerald, all grown up with powers where she can affect people's emotions and pain with just a touch, and make them feel others' pain. Though she also feels it at the same time.

Spawn Kills Every Spawn by John Layman and Rob Duenes. Baby-on-baby violence. "Fun as hell"

No Home Here, as covered on Bleeding Cool earlier today, by Jonathan Glapion and Daniel Henriques, will use elements of the last thirty years of Spawn. Takes place in the future. Glapion says it takes place in the Spawn universe, stuff not touched upon. Billy Kincaid will be a main focus. His last victim is being forced to relive her death over and over again.

Spotlight on Todd McFarlane Friday, July 21 • 10:30am – 11:30am Room 6A

Spawn and Venom creator, McFarlane Toys' CEO, and president of Image Comics Todd McFarlane takes fans on a behind-the-scenes look at Spawnmania. McFarlane offers fans a sneak peek into the future of upcoming toys, what's ahead for the Spawn Universe, and all the exciting developments on the horizon.

