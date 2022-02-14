Todd McFarlane Does Jim Lee For Spawn: Scorched #3

Some comic book publishers issue new variant cover, timed to be released for Final Order Cut-Off date to help persuade comic book retailers to bump their numbers a little. Todd McFarlane has, it seems, run out of time for the cover to Spawn: Scorched #3, up for FOC from Image Comics today. Which is why he is releasing a work in progress, a homage of the Jim Lee and Scott Williams cover to X-Men #1 from over thirty years ago. Though just posting in on Instagram, leaving many retailers none the wiser. Let's see if we can fill that gap!

And this is the cover it is playing off.

Also from around that time. Todd McFarlane is homaging his own cover to Spider-Man #1 for Spawn #327, featuring Haunt, getting an extended FOC today giving Todd a chance to show it off.

*SPAWN #327 Order Deadline EXTENDED! Reserve YOUR copy at YOUR local comic shop! Watch the video for how MY cover came together!⁠ TODD" ⁠And here's where it originally came from…

Will these covers help FOC numbers? it is already looking good for them all.

SPAWN SCORCHED #3 CVR B MCFARLANE

IMAGE COMICS

DEC210329

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Todd McFarlane

The Scorched team is still on the ground in Russia, but now they are the hunted…In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: $2.99 SPAWN #327 CVR B MCFARLANE

IMAGE COMICS

DEC210335

(W) Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Todd McFarlane

The war for control of the Dead Zone enters a new phase as a surprising faction emerges, one that threatens to destabilize Spawn's plans to rid the world of the forces of Heaven and Hell.In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: $2.99