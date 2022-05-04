Todd McFarlane Final Jim Lee X-Men Cover For Scorched #6

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Todd McFarlane has revealed his final X-Men #1 homage cover to his Scorched series which runs from #3 to #6, taking on the original X-Men #1 cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams that saw the launch issue sell eight million copies back in 1991. This will sell a little less.

Jim Lee X-Men Cover For Scorched #6
Todd McFarlane's Jim Lee X-Men Cover For Scorched #6

 

It takes the role of Magneto and adds to all four covers, recreating the original that recent;y sold the original art for a quarter of a million dollars. Again, if Todd McFarlane were ever to sell these, they would probably sell for less. But maybe not that much.

Todd McFarlane's Scorched #6 Cover

 

This marks the first time Todd McFarlane has drawn a four-cover connecting artwork spread in his career. He says "The X-Men and Jim Lee's artwork have inspired a whole generation of new comic book artists, and I wanted to tip my hat to Jim's enormous impact on our industry. This marked the first time I have done any connecting covers, let alone four of them! I hope to keep reminding new customers that there was a time in the 1990s when our industry was near the zenith of excitement and innovative styles. Jim Lee was helping to lead that pack."

SPAWN SCORCHED #3
IMAGE COMICS
DEC210328
(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Francesco Mattina
The Scorched team is still on the ground in Russia, but now they are the hunted…In Shops: Mar 16, 2022
SRP: $2.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #4
IMAGE COMICS
JAN220297
(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Bjorn Barends
SOUL CRUSHER returns to do battle with the Scorched! But why now, and why here?In Shops: Apr 06, 2022
SRP: $2.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #5
IMAGE COMICS
FEB220249
(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Francesco Mattina
SOUL CRUSHER proves to be a much bigger threat to the team than they initially thought when he turns out to be part of a network of individuals determined to bring them all down. But will opposing ideals and motivations bring an end of the Scorched before Soul Crusher has a chance to?In Shops: May 11, 2022
SRP: $2.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #6
IMAGE COMICS
JAN228688
(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Bjorn Barends
There's a reason that only one Hellspawn is supposed to exist at a time: they're not meant to work alongside one another. Putting too many together is a recipe for disaster…as She-Spawn soon learns.In Shops: Jun 01, 2022 SRP: $2.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.