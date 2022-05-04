Todd McFarlane Final Jim Lee X-Men Cover For Scorched #6

Todd McFarlane has revealed his final X-Men #1 homage cover to his Scorched series which runs from #3 to #6, taking on the original X-Men #1 cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams that saw the launch issue sell eight million copies back in 1991. This will sell a little less.

It takes the role of Magneto and adds to all four covers, recreating the original that recent;y sold the original art for a quarter of a million dollars. Again, if Todd McFarlane were ever to sell these, they would probably sell for less. But maybe not that much.

This marks the first time Todd McFarlane has drawn a four-cover connecting artwork spread in his career. He says "The X-Men and Jim Lee's artwork have inspired a whole generation of new comic book artists, and I wanted to tip my hat to Jim's enormous impact on our industry. This marked the first time I have done any connecting covers, let alone four of them! I hope to keep reminding new customers that there was a time in the 1990s when our industry was near the zenith of excitement and innovative styles. Jim Lee was helping to lead that pack."

