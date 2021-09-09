Signed, Misprinted and Slabbed – First Appearance Of Spawn At Auction

Malibu Sun #13 is considered one of the first appearances of Spawn, in the months before Todd McFarlane published the comic. The house ad magazine for Malibu Productions, the comic book publisher that initially published Image Comics as a line before they went totally independent. And as a result, this has always been a collectible piece of promotional material, with Spawn on the front, back, and on this insides. This is a 9.9 CGC graded signed copy, and moreover the variant "misprint" version of Spawn on the back. There are only two copies in this signed grade condition, and one has gone to Auction, under the hammer today, from Heritage Auctions. With a Spawn movie expected to be reconfirmed and a cast announced at some point soon, there's going to be a lot more interest being shown towards this sort of thing. And

Malibu Sun #13 Error Edition – Signature Series: Todd McFarlane (Malibu, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. This is a tied-for-highest-graded copy (with one blue label copy and one Signature Series copy) of this uncommon error edition, which was manufactured with a "negative" Spawn pin-up on the back cover. Todd McFarlane drew both the front and back covers. The title is not listed in Overstreet. CGC notes, "Signed by Todd McFarlane on 1/15/20." CGC census for Universal grades 7/21: 1 in 9.8, none higher; for Signature Series 7/21: 2 in 9.8, none higher.

Created by Todd McFarlane, the character first appeared in his own comic in Spawn #1, published by Image Comics in 1992. The series has spun off several other comics, including Angela, Curse of the Spawn, Sam & Twitch, and the Japanese manga Shadows of Spawn. Spawn was adapted into a 1997 feature film and portrayed by Michael Jai White, an HBO animated series lasting from 1997 until 1999, a series of action figures, and a planned reboot film starring Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner, with a TV spinoff planned with Sam & Twitch.