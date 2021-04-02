Todd McFarlane Unseen Hulk & Spawn Original Cover Artwork At Auction

Incredible Hulk #346 from 1988 was the last issue of the series written by Peter David that Todd McFarlane worked on, with Erik Larsen helping out. And apparently, the cover by McFarlane and Larsen wasn't the originally intended cover. The one below was. Instead, they went with one that showed a greater cast, rather than just differing moods of the Hulk. But, as part of the 2021 April 1 – 4 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction – Dallas #7242 from Heritage Auctions, it is on the block, with current bids at $11,500, and the auction ending on the 1st of April. They also have another McFarlane page, this time the cover to Spawn #62 featuring Angela, created with Greg Capullo. Also ending on the 1st of April, it is currently for a more modest $3,900. That won't last… here are the listings.

Todd McFarlane and Al Gordon Incredible Hulk #346 Unpublished Cover Original Art (Marvel, 1988). Rock-star artist and Image Comics co-founder Todd McFarlane produced this piece titled "The Many Moods of Hulk," which was to be his last cover for Incredible Hulk. This was also the last issue he worked on. Bruce Banner's alter ego is displayed across five different panels of expressive headshots. Al Gordon explained the pencils for this piece were done earlier as a "fill-in" cover if needed. Gordon dated the item in 1988 when he inked it. It has been signed by McFarlane three times, and Gordon has signed alongside the top right area. Ink over minor white paint as well as some traces of graphite and blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 10". The logo is new after the fact reproduction; there is white paint on the back cover and white tape on the back top edge. Signed by McFarlane and Gordon. Art is in Excellent condition. The auction ends at 1:30 PM Central Time, Friday, April 2, 2021.

Greg Capullo, Todd McFarlane, and Chance Wolf Spawn #62 Cover Angela Original Art (Image, 1997). A rare Spawn cover featuring Angela by Greg Capullo, inked by Spawn creator and Image co-founder Todd McFarlane, with Chance Wolf. Artwork from Spawn doesn't come to market often, and pieces worked on by McFarlane are even more scarce — making this cover even more desirable! Angela faces off with Spawn in this electrifying piece rendered in ink over graphite on Image Bristol board with an image size of 10.25" x 15.5". Light smudging/handling wear; otherwise, in Excellent condition. Signed by Capullo and McFarlane in the lower right image area and by Capullo on the back. The auction ends at 1:30 PM Central Time, Friday, April 2, 2021.