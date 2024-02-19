Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Gunslkinger Spawn, king spawn, May 2024, monolith, scorched, spawn, todd mcfarlane
Todd McFarlane Launches Monolith in Spawn Solicits, Still $2.99 Each
Monolith is the new Spawn series launching in Image Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations, by Sean Lewis and Valerio Giangiordano.
Monolith is the new Spawn series launching in Image Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations, by Spawn writer Sean Lewis and artist Valerio Giangiordano, telling the origin of the Hellspawn and, like the other books, Gunslinger Spawn, King Spawn, Rat City, Sam And Twitch: Case Files, Scorched and… what's the last one? Oh yes, Spawn… still all just $2.99 each.
MONOLITH #1 (OF 3)
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE MAY 15
STORY SEAN LEWIS
ART | COVER VALERIO GIANGIORDANO
The origin of the hulking Hellspawn is finally revealed. What connection does he have to one of the most savage of his kind, Omega Spawn? Follow his journey from the cosmic depths of deep-spawn to his first encounter with Al Simmons in this three-part miniseries!
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #32
ON SALE MAY 29
Gunslinger has proven to be quite the adversary to the Angelic forces hunting him. Now it's time for him to turn the tables and become the hunter!
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY TODD McFARLANE
ART CARLO BARBERI
COVER A VON RANDAL
COVER B KERON GRANT
KING SPAWN #34
ON SALE MAY 22
Just because Al Simmons is powerless doesn't mean he's helpless. This is a lesson he's about to teach the stranded Demons stalking the alleyways of NYC!
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY TODD McFARLANE
ART JAVI FERNANDEZ
COVER A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
COVER B VON RANDAL
RAT CITY #2
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE MAY 15
STORY ERICA SCHULTZ
ART ZÉ CARLOS
COVER BJÖRN BARENDS
Peter Cairn is still struggling with his new powers. Deemed a "Deviant" by the corporation that created him, he is on the run as they attempt to reclaim the power that they believe is theirs!
SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #3
ON SALE MAY 22
The investigation takes a turn that neither detective saw coming. Now they are the target of a vicious killer!
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY TODD McFARLANE
ART SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI
COVER JONATHAN GLAPION
THE SCORCHED #30
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE MAY 15
STORY JOHN LAYMAN
ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA
COVER A KEVIN KEANE
COVER B JONATHAN GLAPION
The search for Medieval Spawn is still ongoing, and it leads the team to the unlikeliest of people.
SPAWN #354
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE MAY 22
STORY RORY McCONVILLE, TODD McFARLANE
ART BRETT BOOTH
COVER A PUPPETEER LEE
COVER B CARLO BARBERI
Spawn has decided to take down Bludd once and for all, but without the powers of a Hellspawn at his disposal, he realizes he may need some help.
SPAWN: ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 7 HC
SPAWN: ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, SIGNED & NUMBERED EDITION, VOL. 7 HC
ON SALE MAY 22
This deluxe oversized and slipcase hardcover edition presents twenty-five previously released, sold-out issues of classic SPAWN stories in an all-new size and format. Additional material includes color and black-and-white cover galleries and never-before-seen art, plus all the bonus material from the original collected editions. The absolute top tier of the SPAWN ORIGINS family of books! It doesn't get any better than this! Collects SPAWN #151-175 The signed and numbered edition of SPAWN: ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 7 HC. Only 500 signed and numbered copies available!
680 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 IN T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
$99.99 US SIGNED & NUMBERED EDITION $149.99 US
STORY: TODD McFARLANE. DAVID HINE
ART: BING CANSINO. GEIRROD VAN DYKE. BRIAN HABERLIN. RODEL NOORA. PHILIP TAN
GUNSLINGER SPAWN, VOL. 4 TP
144 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE MAY 8
STORY TODD McFARLANE
ART | COVER BRETT BOOTH
TODD McFARLANE, BRETT BOOTH, ADELSO CORONA, Ivan Nunes, and LEGENDARY Tom Orzechowski kill it once again! Collecting the epic adventures of Javi, aka the GUNSLINGER SPAWN, with new members the speedster FOCUS and old pal Taylor, but he questions his mission and seeks help from Spawn. A sickness corrupts him with angelic power, and only his old friend Waya can save him. Gunslinger faces a demon and learns he was mistaken about its destruction. Dakota's true identity is revealed, forcing Gunslinger to decide whether to trust her. He must also find the cause of his sickness before it's too late. Collects GUNSLINGER SPAWN #19-24