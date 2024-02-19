Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Gunslkinger Spawn, king spawn, May 2024, monolith, scorched, spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane Launches Monolith in Spawn Solicits, Still $2.99 Each

Monolith is the new Spawn series launching in Image Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations, by Sean Lewis and Valerio Giangiordano.

Article Summary Monolith, a new Spawn series revealing Hellspawn's origin, debuts in Image Comics' May 2024 solicits.

Sean Lewis and Valerio Giangiordano team up to unfold the epic tale in a three-part miniseries.

Image Comics maintains a consumer-friendly price point at $2.99 for the Spawn titles.

May 2024 brings excitement with new issues of Gunslinger Spawn, King Spawn, and more.

MONOLITH #1 (OF 3)

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE MAY 15

STORY SEAN LEWIS

ART | COVER VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

The origin of the hulking Hellspawn is finally revealed. What connection does he have to one of the most savage of his kind, Omega Spawn? Follow his journey from the cosmic depths of deep-spawn to his first encounter with Al Simmons in this three-part miniseries!



GUNSLINGER SPAWN #32

ON SALE MAY 29

Gunslinger has proven to be quite the adversary to the Angelic forces hunting him. Now it's time for him to turn the tables and become the hunter!

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A VON RANDAL

COVER B KERON GRANT



KING SPAWN #34

ON SALE MAY 22

Just because Al Simmons is powerless doesn't mean he's helpless. This is a lesson he's about to teach the stranded Demons stalking the alleyways of NYC!

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B VON RANDAL



RAT CITY #2

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE MAY 15

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART ZÉ CARLOS

COVER BJÖRN BARENDS

Peter Cairn is still struggling with his new powers. Deemed a "Deviant" by the corporation that created him, he is on the run as they attempt to reclaim the power that they believe is theirs!



SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #3

ON SALE MAY 22

The investigation takes a turn that neither detective saw coming. Now they are the target of a vicious killer!

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

COVER JONATHAN GLAPION



THE SCORCHED #30

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE MAY 15

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A KEVIN KEANE

COVER B JONATHAN GLAPION

The search for Medieval Spawn is still ongoing, and it leads the team to the unlikeliest of people.



SPAWN #354

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE MAY 22

STORY RORY McCONVILLE, TODD McFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

COVER A PUPPETEER LEE

COVER B CARLO BARBERI

Spawn has decided to take down Bludd once and for all, but without the powers of a Hellspawn at his disposal, he realizes he may need some help.



SPAWN: ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 7 HC

SPAWN: ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, SIGNED & NUMBERED EDITION, VOL. 7 HC

ON SALE MAY 22

This deluxe oversized and slipcase hardcover edition presents twenty-five previously released, sold-out issues of classic SPAWN stories in an all-new size and format. Additional material includes color and black-and-white cover galleries and never-before-seen art, plus all the bonus material from the original collected editions. The absolute top tier of the SPAWN ORIGINS family of books! It doesn't get any better than this! Collects SPAWN #151-175 The signed and numbered edition of SPAWN: ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 7 HC. Only 500 signed and numbered copies available!

680 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 IN T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

$99.99 US SIGNED & NUMBERED EDITION $149.99 US

STORY: TODD McFARLANE. DAVID HINE

ART: BING CANSINO. GEIRROD VAN DYKE. BRIAN HABERLIN. RODEL NOORA. PHILIP TAN



GUNSLINGER SPAWN, VOL. 4 TP

144 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE MAY 8

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART | COVER BRETT BOOTH

TODD McFARLANE, BRETT BOOTH, ADELSO CORONA, Ivan Nunes, and LEGENDARY Tom Orzechowski kill it once again! Collecting the epic adventures of Javi, aka the GUNSLINGER SPAWN, with new members the speedster FOCUS and old pal Taylor, but he questions his mission and seeks help from Spawn. A sickness corrupts him with angelic power, and only his old friend Waya can save him. Gunslinger faces a demon and learns he was mistaken about its destruction. Dakota's true identity is revealed, forcing Gunslinger to decide whether to trust her. He must also find the cause of his sickness before it's too late. Collects GUNSLINGER SPAWN #19-24

