Todd McFarlane's Spawn: The Scorched #1 Gets 270,000 Orders

Todd McFarlane is claiming today's launch of the Spawn team comic book The Scorched #1 as the "Biggest New Team Book" from the past thirty years, including a new relaunch of Marvel's X-Men and Guardians of the Galaxy, with more than 270,000 copies sold. And that this is the fourth major record-setting 2021 new title for McFarlane, all records have been set in under six months, and this marks the most records ever broken by a comic franchise in a six-month period.

Well… I think Marvel's Uncanny Avengers #1 launch by Rick Remender and John Cassaday may challenge that, which had pre-orders of over 300,000. If the X-Men and Guardians Of The Galaxy relaunches count as "new team books" then surely Uncanny Avengers must as well, combining X-Men and Avengers members into one team? But it certainly outdid the Justice League New 52 relaunch.

Anyway, it's still an impressive number, as Spawn's Universe #1, King Spawn #1 and Gunslinger Spawn #1 all broke their own records, with King Spawn #1 just shy of half a million orders, and Gunslinger Spawn as the highest sales for a newly created comic book character in some time.

"Thanks to a renewed interest from fans across the globe, The Scorched will make our 4th book to top the sales charts," said McFarlane, Spawn Creator. " My expansion of the Spawn mythology and his shared universe kicks off in a meaningful way with this team book that will set the course for many other tiles we have planned for the next few years!"

The Scorched #1 is the first all-new monthly issue of McFarlane's Superhero team book by writer Sean Lewis and artists Stephen Segovia and Paulo Sequeria. After 30 years of the longest-running monthly comic title Spawn, The Scorched gathers the best characters for three decades and puts them together into one title. McFarlane has also recruited some of the top talents in the industry for this inaugural launch.

The first issue's initial characters in The Scorched #1 will include Reaper, Spawn, Redeemer, Gunslinger, Medieval Spawn, She-Spawn, and much more waiting in the wings.