Gunslinger Spawn #1 Beats Spider-Gwen #1 With 385,000 Orders

Last week, I talked about his launch of Gunslinger Spawn #1 which went to FOC last night. Todd McFarlane asked me which new comic book character launch in a monthly superhero comic book has big numbers this century? I came up with a few possibles, but the highest (and only one this century) under his strict rules (no Loot Crates) was Spider-Gwen #1, which launched with around 300,000 copies ordered. Well, Gunslinger Spawn #1 has beaten it with 385,000 copies ordered by comic book stores. Todd McFarlane does love a record, claiming King Spawn #1 for the biggest superhero monthly comic book launch of the 21st century, and Spawn's Universe #1 as the biggest selling Image Comics title of the century (now beaten twice by Todd). We also reported on King Spawn #1 getting a second printing, we now know that was for 23,000 copies taking his total to 520,000 copies. So what's next? Todd wants Scorched #1 launching in December to set a record for a new team book. Might we have to go back to DV8?

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 CVR A BOOTH

IMAGE COMICS

AUG210013

(W) Todd McFarlane, Ales Kot (A) Philip Tan, Kevin Keane (A/CA) Brett Booth

Introducing the launch of the second new monthly title spinning out of the SPAWN UNIVERSE, with one of the most popular characters in the entire SPAWN mythology! This book contains three separate GUNSLINGER stories, each taking a look at his journey through time – from the wild, wild west to the 21st century. Will his 200-year-old past come back to haunt him as he navigates the strange world of 2021? Get ready for the past and present to collide in this new ongoing title! In Shops: Oct 06, 2021 SRP: $5.99