PrintWatch: King Spawn #1 Tops Half A Million With Second Printing

PrintWatch: King Spawn #1 got orders of 497,000 for the first printing. But almost half a million is not enough. Now, a month after the first printing, King Spawn #1 will be getting a second printing, pushing it well over that half-a-million mark. It will have a Brett Booth cover, artist on Todd McFarlane's other upcoming launch, Gunslinger Spawn.

PrintWatch: It's not alone today, also getting a second printing is Never Never #1 by Marc McCann and Phil Buckenham, from Heavy Metal Magazine. And that we have the cover for…

PrintWatch: And Vault Comics has four- Barbaric #1 getting a 4th printing, The Last Book You'll Ever Read #1 getting a third printing, while Deadbox #1 and Human Remains #1 getting a second. We have covers for the first two…

KING SPAWN #1 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Sean Lewis, Todd McFarlane (A) Javier Fernandez & Various (CA) Brett Booth

A historical NEW ongoing SPAWN series begins! The launch of this book, nearly three decades in the making, further expands the SPAWN UNIVERSE with a growing presence of Hell, Heaven, and Heroes here on Earth. A classic villain from Spawn's past has begun asserting his powers on Earth by corrupting as many souls as possible. And only Spawn knows that he even exists. Continuing the dramatic battles from SPAWN'S UNIVERSE #1, this is where it all begins!!!!! Don't miss out…the last time a new ongoing SPAWN series launched was in 1992. In Shops: Oct 20, 2021 Final Orders Due: Sep 27, 2021 SRP: $5.99

NEVER NEVER #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

AUG218199

(W) Marc McCann (A/CA) Phil Buckenham

Winter is seduced by the boy-sprite, Petros, off to the Never, Never. A place where children never grow up and adults are the enemy. What would such a place look like? Where resources are scarce. Time passes, but age is obsolete. War with adults, starved and insane from constant battle, is the norm. What would age-less boys free of civility and role-models be willing to do to survive. To live Forever. A young girl will face her greatest test; an island full of immortal cannibals with a dark secret that sustains its existence, in the most unnatural and awful of ways.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021 Final Orders Due: Oct 04, 2021 SRP: $3.99

BARBARIC #1 CVR A 4TH PTG

VAULT COMICS

JUL219570

(W) Michael Moreci (CA) Tim Daniel (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

Owen the Barbarian has been cursed to do good with what remains of his life. His bloodthirsty weapon, Axe, has become his moral compass with a drinking problem. Together they wander the realm, foredoomed to help any who seek assistance. But there is one thing Owen hates more than a life with rules: Witches.Welcome to the skull-cracking, blood-splattering, mayhem-loving comic brave enough to ask: How can a man sworn to do good do so much violence? Hah! F***ing with you. It's just…BARBARIC. In Shops: Oct 20, 2021 Final Orders Due: Sep 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DEADBOX #1 CVR A 2ND PTG

VAULT COMICS

JUL219571

(W) Mark Russell (CA) Tim Daniel (A/CA) Ben Tiesma

Welcome to the town of Lost Turkey, where the main source of entertainment is a cursed DVD machine that seems to know more about the fate of its citizens than they do.In Shops: Oct 20, 2021 Final Orders Due: Sep 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99

HUMAN REMAINS #1 CVR A 2ND PTG

VAULT COMICS

JUL219572

(W) Peter Milligan (CA) Tim Daniel (A/CA) Sally Cantirino

Dax and Bisa love each other. But in this new and terrifying world, love is dangerous. Feeling anything is dangerous. Earth has a new and terrible invader-monsters that deprive us of the very feelings that make us human. A shocking tale of pent-up emotions, perilously loud sex, and forced compsure in the face of unspeakable horror…from one of the most celebrated writers in comics, Peter Milligan (X-Force, Enigma, Shade, the Changing Man, Hellblazer) and breakout horror artist Sally Cantirino (I Walk With Monsters, The Final Girls).In Shops: Oct 20, 2021 Final Orders Due: Sep 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99

LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ #1 CVR A 3RD PTG

VAULT COMICS

JUL219573

(W) Cullen Bunn (CA) Tim Daniel (A/CA) Leila Leiz

Civilization is a lie. Hidden deep in our genes is the truth. And it is slowly clawing its way to the surface. Olivia Kade knows the truth, and she has become the prophet of the coming collapse. Her book, SATYR, is an international bestseller, and it is being blamed for acts of senseless violence and bloodshed all over the world. Olivia's own life is in danger from those who have read her work. Determined to conduct a book tour, she hires security professional Connor Wilson to act as her bodyguard. She only has one requirement: he cannot read her work.In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

Final Orders Due: Sep 27, 2021

SRP: $3.99