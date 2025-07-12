Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Tokyopop | Tagged: Anime Expo 2025, Apprentice Nail Artist in a Foreign Land, Ayaka is in Love with Hiroko, Boys Love, Bride of Ignat, girls love, Guo Si Te, Honkai Impact 3rd: Second Eruption, I Picked Up a No-Good Useless Princ, In So Deep it’s Already Love, LoveLove, manga, miHoYo Comics, She Is Still Cute Today, The Tale of Luvelia, tokyopop, video game, Walking in Your Tracks

TOKYOPOP Announces 10 New Manga Titles at Anime Expo 2025

TOKYOPOP announced 10 upcoming new diverse manga at Anime Expo 2025, including titles in their LoveLove imprint and a miHoyo game tie-in.

TOKYOPOP highlighted a diverse range of notable manga licenses during its panel at Anime Expo this past weekend. The presentation spotlighted nine new titles set for print and digital release that will join the LoveLove imprint in 2026. The new additions include In So Deep, it's Already Love, Ayaka is in Love with Hiroko, Walking in Your Tracks, The Tale of Luvelia, Bride of Ignat, Apprentice Nail Artist in a Foreign Land, I Picked Up a No-Good Useless Prince, the officially licenced miHoYo Comics game tie-in Honkai Impact 3rd: Second Eruption, and and Chinese creator Guo Si Te's She Is Still Cute Today.

IN SO DEEP, IT'S LOVE ALREADY

By Reida Soragaki

A heartbroken fangirl meets a shy transfer student who reminds her of her favorite idol. When she uncovers his secret, her quiet high school life takes a dramatic romantic turn.

AYAKA IS IN LOVE WITH HIROKO!

By Sal Jiang

Two office coworkers fall for each other — but each thinks their love is unrequited. This popular GL has also been adapted into a live action series in Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action series adaptation in July 2024.

WALKING IN YOUR TRACKS

By Tatsumi Kifuu

Kizaki Ren has driven away every caretaker – until Maki Rintarou arrives. Ren, bitter and isolated from the accident that left him paralyzed, slowly opens up to Maki's quiet persistence and warmth. A moving BL drama to tug at readers' heartstrings.

THE TALE OF LUVELIA KINGDOM

By Kioko, Shion

Alois, an imperial guard and royal descendant, is ordered by the emperor to marry Elina, the former fiancée of the crown prince. A romantic tale of duty, sympathy, and learning to love.

BRIDE OF IGNAT

By Moyori Mori

By the creator of TOUCH WITHIN THE ABYSS (also published by TOKYOPOP). Rita, a lonely boy from a poor village, is chosen as the sacrificial "Dragon's Bride" – only to be rescued by the dragon instead. A gentle and beautiful BL romantasy that will thaw the most frozen of hearts.

APPRENTICE NAIL ARTIST IN A FOREIGN LAND

By Marukawa

Keiko Sahara, an office worker with a passion for cute gel nails, is suddenly transported to a magical world where nail art determines magical power. A fun and original isekai fantasy.

I PICKED UP A NO-GOOD USELESS PRINCE

By Gunjo Kazuki

As much fantasy romance as it is cozy slice-of-life, this story offers a unique twist on the prince-and-commoner relationship. A cute and quirky fantasy romance about a banished spoiled prince and the innkeeper who takes it upon herself to improve him.

