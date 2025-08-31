Posted in: Comics, Manga, Tokyopop | Tagged: 2025 Chill Chill BL Manga Awards, Boys Love, Bride of Ignat, manga, Monster and Ghost, My Noons and Midnights are For You, tokyopop

TOKYOPOP Announces 3 Titles Win 2025 Chill Chill BL Manga Awards

TOKYOPOP announced that 3 of their titles won the 2025 Chill Chill BL Manga Awards, including Monster and Ghost, and My Noons and Midnights are For You.

Article Summary TOKYOPOP celebrates three BL manga titles winning 2025 Chill Chill BL Manga Awards.

Monster and Ghost, My Noons and Midnights are For You, and Bride of Ignat are the winning titles.

Exclusive merchandise and special editions coming to select Kinokuniya US stores in August and September.

New titles will be available in print and digital formats, with Bride of Ignat debuting in 2026.

TOKYOPOP has announced that the original Japanese editions of three of its BL titles have been selected for the 2025 Chill Chill Awards. The notable titles, published in English under the LoveLove imprint, include Monster and Ghost, My Noons and Midnights are For You, and Bride of Ignat. The first two of the new titles will be available in print and digital format beginning in Q4, with BRIDE OF IGNAT set to debut in 2026.

To celebrate the awards, a Chill Chill BL Award Pop-Up Shop is coming to select Kinokuniya locations across the U.S. Starting from August 29th to September 30th, this month-long shop will feature special merchandise and related books from the Chill Chill BL Awards 2025 and 2024. A special edition of MONSTER AND GHOST featuring variant cover art will be available exclusively from participating Kinokuniya locations. The annual Chill Chill Awards are owned and sponsored by the parent company Sandias, which focuses on aggregating BL works, and has been asking Fujin (the gender-neutral term for BL fans) for their favorite titles each year.

The TOKYOPOP 2025 Chill Chill Award winners include:

MONSTER AND GHOST Vol. 1

By Himemiko · 200 pages · Print SRP: $14.99 · ISBN: 978-1427882790 · For Readers 16+ · Available October 7th

A monster who wants to be feared. A ghost who wants to be seen. A romance that will haunt your heart.

Tsubaki Koton is a monster – a violent delinquent with a chilling past and a terrifying image to match. No other student dares to approach him, not even now he's transferred to a new high school. His anti-heroic acts of selflessness end only in bloodshed and rumors that spiral out of control. But one night, he's followed home by a stranger who sets out to change his life for good. This boy, stubborn and hauntingly beautiful, is the pure-hearted Kabuto Yuuki, with his stunning jewel-like eyes that see past Tsubaki's fearsome charade. But although someone finally sees Tsubaki for who he truly is, Kabuto cannot be seen at all. After all, Kabuto is a ghost.

MY NOONS AND MIDNIGHTS ARE FOR YOU, Vol. 1

By Luria · 224 pages · Print SRP: $14.99 · ISBN: 978-1427883018 · For Readers 18+ · Available November 18th

While his V-tuber persona, Mahiru, is bright and cheerful on screen, the real Mayo is gloomy and unconfident. Adored by his audience as Mahiru, he wishes he were confident enough to be seen and loved as his real self. Even his manager, Ogino, seems to see him more as Mahiru than Mayo sometimes… and when Ogino takes their relationship to a new level, Mayo worries that it's only because Ogino values "Mahiru" and wants him to continue on as his character.

Over the course of their sexual relationship, Mayo doubts Ogino's sincerity, but Ogino finally admits that he's always admired Mayo for who he really is. A sexy, sado-maso kink romance, incorporating the complexity of online persona and identity.

Bride of ignat, Vol. 1

By Miyori Mori · 216 pages ·

Print SRP: $14.99 · ISBN: 9781427884923 · For Readers 16+ · Available March 2026

By the creator of TOUCH WITHIN THE ABYSS (also published by TOKYOPOP). Rita, a lonely boy from a poor village, is chosen as the sacrificial "Dragon's Bride" – only to be rescued by the dragon instead. A gentle and beautiful BL romantasy that will thaw the most frozen of hearts.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!