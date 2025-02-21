Posted in: Comics, Manga, Tokyopop | Tagged: fantasy, manga, romance, tokyopop

TOKYOPOP Announces New Romance and Fantasy Manga Titles for Spring

TOKYOPOP is bringing four romance and fantasy manga debuts in Spring as part of their LoveLove imprint, all with long titles involving magic.

TOKYOPOP (they love their capital letters!) is bringing four romance and fantasy manga debuts in Spring as part of their LoveLove imprint. Titles available now include My Contract With the Apothecary Monster, a fantasy romance about monsters that consume a person's lifespan in exchange for granting their every wish, and The Margrave's Daughter and The Enemy Prince, an enemies-to-lovers series that follows a sword-wielding heroine who takes control of her own destiny. The Inconvenient Life of an Arousing Priestess debuts February 25th and launches a passionate yet pure relationship between a kind prince and a hard-working priestess burdened by her unique ability to inspire lust in those around her. March brings the series debut of Trapped by His Love: The Duke's Unexpected Bride, a "Cinderella"-inspired tale full of twists, turns, and political intrigue.

TOKYOPOP LoveLove Spring Titles

MY CONTRACT WITH THE APOTHECARY MONSTER Vol. 1

Written by Ayaka Sakuraze, art by Ino Manmaru

Print SRP: 13.99 · 160 pages · ISBN: 9781427880574 · For Readers 13+ ·

Available Now!

In this world, monsters consume a person's lifespan in exchange for granting their every wish. However, Nea's mysterious "apothecary" monster seems uninterested in consuming hers.

After wandering into the land of Weem, Nea is offered the illustrious position of Songbearer and forms a contract with Dino – a monster as beautiful as he is powerful. While Nea adjusts to her role (and Dino's peculiar brand of companionship) she is tasked with the search for the Grimmdoll Chain: an artifact in possession of the elusive Masked Monster. If not her lifespan, what will Dino require of her in exchange for her wishes…?

THE MARGRAVE'S DAUGHTER AND THE ENEMY PRINCE Vol. 1

Written by An Ogura

Print SRP: 13.99 · 192 pages ·

ISBN: 9781427880604 · For Readers 16+ · Available Now!

Anna, daughter of the Margrave of Halmich, is tired of the expectations placed on women in court. She has no interest in marrying a nobleman because society expects it of her. Instead, she works hard on her swordsmanship and dreams of joining her father on the battlefield someday. Unfortunately, fate deals her a heavy blow: when the hostile forces of the Kingdom of Albion invade and take the Halmich heir prisoner, she is given to the enemy prince in exchange for her brother's life.

But even in the face of these tragic circumstances, Anna still has plans of her own: "I'll infiltrate their ranks as a tribute, and then… I'll defeat the man who killed my father."

THE INCONVENIENT LIFE OF AN AROUSING PRIESTESS Vol. 1

Written by Makino Maebaru, art by Yamato Fujimine

Print SRP: 13.99 · 208 pages · ISBN: 9781427880581 · For Readers 13+ · Available February 25th

Monster-fighting priestess Monica's impressive powers earned her an engagement with the crown prince, but… those powers come with a downside, arousing anyone affected, including herself! When the prince finds out, their engagement doesn't last long.

While news of the "indecent" holy woman spreads throughout the land, an unexpected connection from her past approaches Monica for help: he needs her powers, and the rumors don't seem to bother him. His name is Richard, and unbeknownst to Monica, he is also a prince…

TRAPPED BY HIS LOVE: THE DUKE'S UNEXPECTED BRIDE Vol. 1

Written by Kotoko, art by Nimo Kakunimoto ·

Print SRP: 13.99 · 164 pages · ISBN: 9781427880567 · For Readers 13+ · Available March 25th

When her engagement to her childhood bully is announced, Alice Coleman — he gentle-hearted and serious daughter of an impoverished noble family – is utterly aghast. In a desperate bid to find someone to stand in as an alternate fiancé, she blurts out a proposal… to the wealthy, high ranking son of a Duke, Arthur Grindelbard. And to her shock, he accepts.

Despite the strange beginning of their engagement, Arthur is an adoring fiancé to Alice, eager to spoil her with luxurious gifts and earn her affection. But behind his charming smile and solicitous attention lies a deeper intent and focus, hints of a man who has had his eye upon Alice for far longer than he cares to admit…

You can browse TOKYOPOP's full catalog of LoveLove manga and light novel titles here. Readers can use a Valentine's Day manga promotion offering up to 40% off select titles taking place thru the end of February at TOKYOPOP website.

