Posted in: Comics | Tagged: digital comics, fangs, manga, Mangaplaza, My Beautiful Man, The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince, The Person I Loved Asked Me to Die in My Sister's Stead, The Unwanted Bride Loves The Crown Prince With All Her Heart, tokyopop

TOKYOPOP Manga Titles Now Available on MangaPlaza

TOKYOPOP has partnered to have their manga titles on digital platform Mangaplaza with a reward point promotion as part of their launch

Article Summary TOKYOPOP manga titles are now available for digital reading on MangaPlaza's expansive platform.

Enjoy a special launch promotion with 100% point rewards on all TOKYOPOP manga and light novel purchases.

Popular TOKYOPOP series like My Beautiful Man and FANGS join MangaPlaza's massive digital library.

MangaPlaza offers premium membership for unlimited reading and exclusive rewards on TOKYOPOP content.

TOKYOPOP and NTT Solmare Corp. announced that TOKYOPOP's manga titles are now available on MangaPlaza, one of the U.S.'s largest digital manga content libraries. To celebrate this momentous occasion, MangaPlaza is launching a point reward promotion for all TOKYOPOP's titles, including manga and light novels, as part of the inauguration period, so that manga fans have as many places as possible to discover their titles.

Founded in 1997, TOKYOPOP brings Asian pop culture to Hollywood and beyond. TOKYOPOP established the market for manga in North America, introducing the term to the English language in the process, and expanding the market in Germany, publishing thousands of books in both languages, distributing anime and Asian films on home video and television, licensing merchandise to consumer goods and companies, and creating graphic novels of both original content and major IP adaptations. Partnering with Mangaplaza makes perfect sense.

MangaPlaza has partnered with more than 120 publishers to present one of the nation's largest providers of digital manga. The website boasts a library of over 150,000 manga chapters, many of which are exclusive to MangaPlaza. MangaPlaza also offers a Premium membership for $6.99/month (with a one-week free trial) that grants users unlimited access to over 30,000 chapters and even greater bonuses on point purchases.

TOKYOPOP Titles on MangaPlaza

Below are just a few TOKYOPOP titles that are now available on MangaPlaza. More will be added in the future!

The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince: here

The Unwanted Bride Loves the Crown Prince With All Her Heart: here

The Person I Loved Asked Me to Die in My Sister's Stead: here

My Beautiful Man: here

FANGS: here

Earn Points for All TOKYOPOP Titles

For a limited time, users can earn 100% in point rewards for all individual purchases.

Campaign Period: October 16th, 7:00 am – October 30th, 6:59 am (PST)

Point Reward Details: 100% point reward for all users *Up to 1,000 points

Promotion Page on MangaPlaza: here

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!