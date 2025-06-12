TOLDJA: Imperial War: Exiles & Imperial War: Nova – Centurion

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: imperial, nova

TOLDJA: Imperial War: Exiles and Imperial War: Nova - Centurion, launching from Marvel Comics in May... but where are the Imperial Guardians?

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported on three new Imperial spinoff one-shots, Imperial War: Nova – Centurion, Imperial War: Imperial Guardians and Imperial War: Exiles. Then, Marvel issued teasers with Nova, Professor Charles Xavier and the interstellar love of his life, Lilandra of the Shi'Ar Empire, who we presumed might be Exiles. And now Marvel has confirmed it all – aside from Imperial Guardians. Watch this space…

IMPERIAL WAR: NOVA – CENTURION #1 Written by JED MACKAY & JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Cover by FRANCESCO MORTARINO On Sale 9/10 The Xandarian Worldmind will be lost forever…unless Rich Rider can earn the credits needed to keep it alive in Imperial War: Nova – Centurion! So Nova must offer his services to the highest bidder – Have Helmet, Will Travel!

IMPERIAL WAR: EXILES #1 Written by STEVE FOXE & JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by FRANCESCO MANNA Cover by FRANCESCO MORTARINO On Sale 9/3 A coup at home has imperiled Shi'ar Majestrix Xandra, tearing her from the throne in Imperial War: Exiles. Her only hope for survival lies in a mismatched group of renegades led by her father, Professor Charles Xavier, and her resurrected mother, Lilandra! But when faced with the awesome power of the Shi'ar Imperial Guard, the only way to survive…is to run!

"Last week, Imperial, a four-issue event series by visionary writer Jonathan Hickman and superstar artists Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini, kicked off a galaxy-spanning conflict that's set to boldly transform the cosmic landscape of the Marvel Universe. The highly anticipated series serves as the foundation for a new era of intergalactic storytelling, starting with five Imperial War one-shots that spotlight individual characters and groups as they navigate the startling developments and explosive conflicts sweeping the stars. The first two Imperial War one-shots, Imperial War: She-Hulk and Imperial War: Black Panther, were announced last month and will hit stands in August. Today, fans can learn about the next two Imperial War one-shots, Imperial War: Exiles and Imperial War: Nova Centurion, arriving in September.

"The five Imperial War one-shots represent key chapters of the overarching Imperial narrative and will each be co-written by event architect Jonathan Hickman. Imperial War: Exiles by acclaimed writer Steve Foxe (Dark X-Men) and superstar artist Francesco Manna (Giant-Size House of M) will follow up on Professor X's departure from Earth as the X-Men's founder assembles a new team of heroes to protect his daughter, the recently deposed Empress Xandra. Imperial War: Nova – Centurion sees blockbuster Marvel writer Jed MacKay (X-Men, Avengers) join the action alongside rising star artist Matteo Della Fonte (Bring on the Bad Guys: Green Goblin) to take the helm of the galaxy's most steadfast defender.

"Mutantkind has looked to the stars since the 1970s, so there was no way we could leave the X-crew out of the Imperial master plan," Foxe shared. "Watching Jonathan build this intergalactic conspiracy was its own storytelling masterclass, and he built launch pads for all of us to tell some of the biggest stories possible on this new cosmic stage."

"Regarding the team's roster, Foxe explained, "This is a crew of Exiles in the truest sense of the word—a ragtag band of royals, aliens, scoundrels, robots, and furballs thrust together under dire circumstances. And at the heart of it all is a family we've never really seen together in one place: Charles Xavier, Lilandra Neramani, and their daughter, Xandra. But make no mistake—this is a breakneck space-chase story first and foremost, and Francesco Manna is knocking it out of the galaxy. Which is good, because if these Exiles slow down for too long…they'll be exterminated!"

"I'm very excited to take on the Human Rocket and explore the new cosmic stage defined by Imperial!" MacKay shared. "The great galactic civilizations are moving into an all-new alignment, and I'm really looking forward to seeing where the last Nova Corpsman fits in when the pieces are put together."

"Rich is really interesting to me," MacKay continued. "For a lot of his history he's been defined as being a 'new kid,' from his Spider-Man-esque origin to his time with the New Warriors, even up to the opening of Annihilation. Now, he's the last standard bearer of the old order, a veteran of a war that already seems so long ago, and the question is being asked…is a Nova still relevant in the wake of Imperial?"