Tom King and Elsa Charretier Sitting in a Tree, T-W-E-E-T-I-N-G. What could their secret project be? No idea, but we bet it's about P-T-S-D.

Well, that's what all King's other comics are about. Anyway, Tom King and Elsa Charretier have taken to Twitter to officially announce their collaboration on an unnamed creator-owned project that both have recently been independently teasing.

👀 Some announcement about this veeeery soon (get ready to have your mind blown) pic.twitter.com/1RlsU6sC4v — Elsa Charretier (@e_charretier) October 16, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And of course, a few days ago, Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnson, while speculating about Tom King's possible involvement with newsletter empire turned comic publishing money mark Substack, wrote:

And if you really wanted to speculate, and that's what people were all doing this week. November artist Elsa Charretier has been teasing a new announcement a couple of days previously, showing art process and saying "some announcement about this veeeery soon (get ready to have your mind blown)". Both have collaborated together, and Charretier has made no announced Substack plans, but has been crowdfunding her own art books. Anyway, lots of joined-up dots, but it's possible that some of those dots are on completely separate pages…

So we guess this counts as at least partial confirmation of Rich's rumours, which is sure to make that smug bastard happy. "Pip pip," we can imagine him saying right now. "You 'eard it 'ere first, you did." Shut up, Rich!

More details soon.