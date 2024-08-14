Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: aipt, black canary, DC All-In, november 2024, ryan sook, Tom King

Tom King and Ryan Sook Have a Black Canary DC Black Label Mini-Series

Tom King and Ryan Sook Have a Black Canary Black Label Mini-Series out from DC Comics for November

Article Summary Tom King and Ryan Sook's Black Canary: The Best Of The Best launches on Nov 27 via DC Comics' Black Label.

Tom King likens the upcoming Black Canary series to his Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow work.

No updates on a potential Trinity series by Tom King, featuring multiple Wonder Woman characters.

Black Canary, a foundational DC superhero, has had many incarnations in comics and television.

We were very mean to AIPT just now for publishing a clear piece of fake news from Vault Comics as if it were an actual exclusive scoop. So to make up for it, here's a nicer piece on Tom King and Ryan Sook's upcoming Black Canary mini-series, The Best Of The Best, which AIPY got the exclusive on, as a media partner of DC Comics.

"Black Canary faces her toughest opponent yet, Lady Shiva, in a battle to determine who is the single greatest hand-to-hand fighter in the DC Universe. To make it to the final round, Black Canary will need all her fighting skill and ability, plus additional training from some of DC's most accomplished fighters, including Batman, Wildcat, and even her mother, the original Black Canary!"

The first issue is out on November 27th. In a recent chat with John Siuntres' Word Balloon podcast, Tom King compared it to his work on Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow with Bilquis Evely and said he and Sook have been working on the book for a few years.

There is also no further news of a Trinity series being written by Tom King and featuring all three ages of the character seen so far, working together at the same time, in a reference to the old Impossible stories from the sixties, when Wonder Woman, Wonder Girl and Wonder Tot had their stories spliced together by their mother for entertainment purposes. Bleeding Cool ran that story yesterday and we have our fingers crossed… … for this and more DC All-In stories, keep using the Bleeding Cool tag.

Black Canary was one of the earliest female superheroes in the DC Comics universe, and joined both the Justice Society of America and Justice League of America. Dinah Drake was created by Robert Kanigher and Carmine Infantino in Flash Comics #86 in 1947, as a crime fighter. The second Black Canary, Dinah Laurel Lance, was created by Dennis O'Neil and Dick Dillin, in Justice League of America #219 in 1983 as the daughter of the original, with sonic boom abilities as well as being highly skilled in martial arts. Dinah Laurel was played by Rachel Skarsten in the TV series Birds of Prey, in Smallville by Alaina Huffman. Laurel Lance played by Katie Cassidy in Arrow, and Sara Lance by Caity Lotz. And fibaly by Jurnee Smollett in the Birds Of Prey film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!