Tom Taylor Images Burned Online Over Nightwing And Batgirl

Tom Taylor writes Nightwing and Titans for DC right now, which means Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon, and some people will never be happy.

Tom Taylor writes Nightwing and Titans for DC Comics right now, as well as being the creator of the TV series, The Deep, based on his comics. This includes this week's highly anticipated Nightwing #113/#300, which begins his final arc on his Eisner-winning run on Nightwing. The comic is a massive love letter to Dick Grayson, and for that matter Barbara Gordon too. Characters that lots of people have… opinions about. He recently posted "One day, I'd love to have an honest conversation about Barbara Gordon/Batgirl/Oracle. Her past, her present, her importance. The genuine, well-founded, concerns people have, many of which are shared by her writers and editors. But it's not a conversation that twitter's built for. Hopefully, there'll be a chance on a panel one day."

And, if to prove just how right he was, people started posting pictures and videos of themselves burning images of Tom Taylor. It didn't go down well.

Tom Taylor posted "I write COMIC BOOKS. And I make kids' TV. This is going to be the last negative ANYTHING I highlight, or rise to, on here for a while. But, even if we don't meet your standards in entertainment, please try to remember there is a real person on the other end of your tweets." And plenty of comic book creators and industry employees followed, here is just a selection:

Heather Antos: "Comics are dying" Yeah, maybe is cuz this is how y'all treat creators.

Mitch Gerads: One of the kindest men I've ever met. An ally to all. A Dad. A solid human who works very hard to do his dream job. — and people out here burning his photo because he writes fictional characters different than they'd like? Get help. Sincerely. It's not ok. It's not funny.

Ben Templesmith: Can we chill the f-ck out please? Have we learned nothing in the last few weeks?… Jesus, so sorry you have to deal with this lunacy, and so much more man. You have been, and always will be, an utter class act.

Mark Millar: There's a cruel sickness in the mainstream comic scene right now. This is horrific. Everyone I know is just checking out and working elsewhere.

Daniele Di Nicuolo: This is not only f-cked up, bust also PATHETIC. As much as I love doing comics, It'S. JUST. COMICS. If you feel bad about NOT EXISTING CHARACTERS. Stop identifying yourselves with fictional characters or stories. You don't like how a writer writes? DONT. READ. THEIR. STUFF.

Taurin Clarke: Some of you need to find a new hobby or therapy.

Jason Inman: Tom is one of the nicest blokes in the whole world. If this is your reaction to one of his stories, then just stop reading. No one is forcing you to read them. (Someone should, they're great.) But there is no reason to be this angry about funny books.

Gail Simone: This is so messed up and pathetic. Also, @TomTaylorMade is one of the kindest and most talented creators going.

David Hazan: Art is about empathy. If you do this, you have none, and therefore your opinions about said art are invalid.

Aaron Meyers: Meet your 2024 "desperately need to go touch grass" finalists.

Project: Rooftop: Y'all know you can critique superhero comics without harrassing, threatening, or even tagging their creators? Here's one thing I know: Barbara Gordon & Dick Grayson don't send folks death threats. They fight people who do.

Neil Kleid: This is disgusting. If you're burning photos of a guy who makes superhero comics because you aren't happy with the content of his comics then you've learned nothing from superhero comics or as, you know, a human being

Andy Oliver: Last year when I was on the end of some particularly unpleasant behaviour from someone unhappy about our reviews policy Tom was one of the first to tweet in support. Despite the fact it must've been a decade since I last reviewed one of his books. Top bloke. This is awful.

Nicole Maines: Some of y'all in fandom need to get a f-cking GRIP.

Joe Glass: To do this to another human beings mental health over a 20 page pamphlet is f-cking despicable. Honestly, vile inhuman behaviour. This is another human being you're abusing because you don't like how they handle a fictional character, that they don't even own.

Marc Guggenheim: This is wrong. It's rude and disrespectful— but more than that it's not the way to treat a fellow human being. @dapper_human

and others do better.

John D. Roberts: Tom writes comic books for a multibillion dollar company. He works with multiple editors and publishing managers who all sign off on his ideas, that they attack him is quite telling. Making threats over The editorial direction of fictional characters is unacceptable, period

EL Anderson: Picture the multiple humans so bothered by Batfamily lore that they dust off their inkjet, find some paper, use all that ink, find a lighter, go outside…I get bored too, guys, but you need some more hobbies.

Ani-Mia: People that do this kind of stuff are sick in the head. Disliking a creator is one thing. Taking it this far is a sign of a mentally unstable person.

Chris Ryall: This is so stupid and ignorant and terrible and I'm sorry you have to deal with this. But I suppose in some strange way it's also a sign of respect that The Hand see you and Elektra as equal threats to their order.

Jeremy Adams: I… I'm at a loss for words. So dumb.

Mark Russell: The three pillars of toxic fandom: 1. I enjoy not enjoying things 2. I am entitled to your attention 3. I cannot move on

Mark Brooks: What is wrong with these people? It's just comics folks!

David Pepose: Jesus, that is so repellent. And to TAG YOU in this???

Kyle T Webster: People are sick, Tom. Very sorry you have to see this kind of gross behavior online.

Mahmud Asra: Don't let them get to you, man. You're awesome.

Christian Carnouche: I'm so sorry, Tom. Noone should have to deal with this psychopathic behaviour. I hope you're okay. Please keep writing all those wonderful comics for us!

Mico Suayan: Thats f'ed up! But you know losers does lot of weird sh-t.

Denys Cowan: This is terrible. This is comics. Not that serious at all. So sorry you have to see this.

Amancay Nahuelpan: Sorry to see this happening, Tom. Social media is full of sick people, and specially with mental health issues just trying to get someone else's attention, but nothing justifies this.

Matías Bergara: Who are this people and why aren't they getting professional treatment or help?

Veronica Cristina: That is crazy. It is only comics

Neil Kleid: Sorry, man. Horrible and not deserved by anyone, whether or not you write comics. Keep doing what you're doing

Ruairí Coleman: Stuff like this absolutely dumbfounds me, Tom. I can't fathom how anybody can delude themselves that this is a healthy or proportionate response to… most things, let alone comic books. You don't deserve this, and I'm so sorry you have to put up with it.

Adam Philips: You write GREAT comic books, Tom!

Tirso Cons: WtF???? I have no words… I can't understand this attitude… So sorry my friend!=

Juan Ferreyra: you're on Fire Tom!!

Mirka Andolfo: Wtf???