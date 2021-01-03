Tom Taylor On More DC Comics – And Chip Zdarsky On Justice League?

On Twitter, Tom Taylor was asked if he would be writing any DC comics other than Nightwing in the immediate future. He replied "Yep. Already writing more @DCComics on top of Nightwing. We'll be announcing over the next few months."

Which might pacify some folk looking at the DC Infinite Frontier lists and seeing missing titles and characters, from Legion to Aquaman to Green Arrow to Batwoman. However, do remember that co-publisher Jim Lee talked about a reduced slate of titles at DC Comics, and it is likely that when the likes of American Vampire 1979, Sweet Tooth, Rorschach, Strange Adventures have reached their conclusions, they won't be replaced with anything of a similar nature for some time.

However, we have heard word that there may be a Chip Zdarsky Justice League-related title being planned for April or May 2020. We'll try and keep an eye on the feeds for that one.

But there's another Tom Taylor project for Marvel Comics that is also getting questions answered. Teased in Marvel's Free Comic Book Day title, eventually released in the summer, we learnt of The Dark Ages, by Taylor and Iban Coello, scheduled for October. Seemingly a Marvel superhero story set in a work where the electric lights – and Tony Stark – go out permanently, there has not been word of this for some time. But Tom Taylor pressures readers that there will be news of Dark Ages "soon".

Which is all very nice and indecisive. But it does suggest that it is another title that can be plucked from the maw of Marvel's Missing In Action in the imminent future, one way or another. It may of course not help that Iban Coello is the new artist on Brian Bendis' Justice League book from DC Comics in March.

Wasn't it neat how that all tied up into a package?