Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: black mirror, fcbd

Tomorrow Sees The Release Of The First Black Mirror Comic… For Free

Tomorrow sees the release of the first official Black Mirror comic book... for free, for Free Comic Book Day

Article Summary The first official Black Mirror comic book launches for Free Comic Book Day, available entirely for free.

Twisted Comics kicks off a new line of Black Mirror graphic novels, starting with an adaptation of San Junipero.

USS Callister will be the next episode adapted, confirmed by creators alongside early glimpses of the artwork.

Find 70,000 copies at comic shops nationwide, with special signings and wide Free Comic Book Day coverage.

Tomorrow sees the release of the first Black Mirror comic book for Free Comic Book Day. Which, yes, means it will be for free. And heralds a new line of Black Mirror graphic novels from Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics, a British publisher of graphic novels, notable for sci-fi thrillers with twists in the tale. Which seems a perfect match.

The Free Comic Book Day Black Mirror comic by Charlie Brooker, Neil Gibson, Samantha Dodge and Flavio Soares shows black and white inked, pencilled and laid out pages for the upcoming full colour Black Mirror graphic novel based on the classic episode San Junipero, and confirms there will be one based on the original USS Callister as well. There should be around 70,000 copies out there in comic book stores up and down the land, so it shouldn't be hard to find if you are sharpish about it. Forbidden Planet in Central London should have plenty as Neil Gibson is doing a signing there tomorrow. And because we are Bleeding Cool, we've scanned a couple of those pages to give you an idea of what to look for…'

The opening scene in the town of San Junipero, using stereotype news reports rather than audio to get the time period across (and also getting President Reagan's quote to Premier Gorbechev correct – a rarity.)

As well as how the characters are portrayed, not getting actor likeness rights but definitely getting the full feel of the characters across.

As well as confirming that USS Callister is next and a few news reports about the comic book from Deadline, the Radio Times and… Bleeding Cool? Blimey. It feels like the snake is eating its tail with this article…

Black Mirror FCBD 2025 by Neil Gibson and X will be available for free on Free Comic Book Day in all participating comic book stores. Saturday, the 3rd of May. You can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's extensive Free Comic Book Day coverage this year, with announcements, giveaways, signings and spoilers with our handy FCBD tag. I guess there will be quite a lot today and tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!