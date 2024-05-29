Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: tony stark, ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Tony Stark Seeded His Tech Across The Ultimate Universe (Spoilers)

In Ultimate Spider-Man #1, it was revealed that the young terrorist-suspect Tony Stark had delivered a message to the thirty-something Peter Parker.

In Ultimate Spider-Man #1, it was revealed that the young terrorist-suspect Tony Stark had delivered a message to the thirty-something Peter Parker, giving him technology that would transform him into a middle-aged married-with-kids Spider-Man and all the irresponsibility that brings. And it seems that Harry Osborn has been using the Howard Stark and Obadiah Stane tech for his own purposes.

Considering that he now owns it all.

Especially since he can repurpose it to create the Ultimate Green Goblin, with proto-pumpkin bombs and goblin glider.

And it seems there is a lot of Stark/Stane technology out there, being used by all sorts of people, courtesy of Tony Stark.

Is that what is going to spur the new superheroes of the Ultimate Marvel Universe? Tony Stark creating all their powers, whether hero or villain, from behind the scenes?

With Harry Osborn now having control over them remotely?

So Harry Osborn knows Tony Stark is alive. That he has granted powers to hundreds of people. And Osborn can control it all.

That also means Ultimate Spider-Man's suit as well. Maybe more… how about the nanotech the delivered his powers in the first place?

With great power there must come a massive radioactive chip on your shoulder… certainly enough to fuel a vendetta or seven.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240586

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) David Messina (CA) Marco Checchetto

THE SECRET HISTORY OF HARRY OSBORN! How does the heir apparent of Oscorp become a masked vigilante? And what does Green Goblin know of the true status of the world he lives in? All and more will be revealed! Rated T In Shops: May 29, 2024 SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #6

MARVEL COMICS

APR240672

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE SHOCKING CONCLUSION OF THE ULTIMATE OPENING ARC!

Spider-Man must finally confront the head honcho himself: Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin! Kingpin, as owner and operator of the Daily Bugle, has been working with the Maker's Council to control the spread of information in their favor… Which means he's the first domino that must be toppled to end their regime! PLUS: Mary Jane holds her own. 'Nuff said!

Rated T In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #7

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248755

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE ULTIMATES RETURN! NEW ARC STARTS HERE! After their intense battle with the Kingpin, Green Goblin and Spider-Man both know they aren't as ready to reshape the world as they hoped. Harry and Peter get to work, while Ben and Jonah work on "the truth"… And problems for their resistance arise when the ULTIMATES return! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 03, 2024 SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #8

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240775

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

KINGPIN'S SINISTER SIX! Kingpin gathers a team to deal with his masked-vigilante problem… But a group of super villains isn't the only challenge Spider-Man will face! Meanwhile, Green Goblin joins forces with…Doc Ock? Rated TIn Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: $4.99

