Too Soon For Jokes About Scarlet Witch, Cyclops (X-Men #1 Spoilers)

At the end of SWORD #6, we saw a reunion of Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff with her once-supposed father Magneto, on the island of Krakoa. By the end of X-Factor #10, the Scarlet Witch was dead, murdered, with Magneto and his bloody helmet the prime suspect. Quite the cliffhanger, even if life continues on at the Hellfire Gala afterparty. But in today's X-Men #1, with Cyclops talking to Magneto's actual daughter Polaris, there seems a moment of levity.

A joke about killing the Scarlet Witch? To the daughter of someone who may be the prime suspect, with The Trial Of Magneto on its way? I'm going to call Scott Summers out for too-soon-ism here. At least when Star makes injokes to Scarlet Witch in Amazing Spider-Man Annual out today…

It's a take on that No More Mutants scene from the Scarlet Witch that kicked off House Of M a couple of decades ago, and not about her being murdered, and being made to any relation of those involved.

I mean, Star does murder her old gym teacher, but that's by the by…

X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210525

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

THESE X-MEN ARE… FEARLESS! The heroes of Krakoa are here to save the planet! Things might be complicated between the nation of Krakoa and the rest of the world, but to the X-MEN, things are simple – you do what's right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share. Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch and Polaris are the chosen champions of mutantkind, and they will not shrink from any battle for their home planet. Writer Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, DEADPOOL, UNCANNY AVENGERS) reteams with superstar artist Pepe Larraz (HOUSE OF X, X OF SWORDS, UNCANNY AVENGERS) to chart the course of the X-Men in a world of the Reign of X! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 07, 2021 SRP: $4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #2 INFD MARVEL COMICS MAY210553 (W) Karla Pacheco, Jed MacKay (A) Eleonora Carlini, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Sergio Davila SPIDER-MAN VS. STAR!

The next can't-miss installment of the "Infinite Destinies" saga is here! Spider-Man thinks he knows reality warpers – but he's never met Ripley Ryan. Mass murderer and occasional Thunderbolt, Star is still searching for her own path…and the power to shape her future however she wants. But can the wielder of the Reality Stone really go up against a hero who's fought gods?! Find out here – and get the next piece of the Infinity Stone puzzle! ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 4 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"! Rated T+ In Shops: Jul 07, 2021 SRP: $4.99