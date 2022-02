Top 4000 Comics & Graphic Novels Sold Through Diamond In 2021

This will be an interesting Diamond Comic Distributors chart for 2021. Because five-sixths of the way through 2021, Marvel Comics went exclusive with Penguin Random House. And DC Comics has already left for Lunar Though some stores still used Diamond as a middle man for Marvel and Diamond UK still distributes both, Nevertheless, the sales of King Spawn, House Of Slaughter, Gunslinger Spawn and BRZRKR beat all of Marvels sales through Diamond Comic Distributors in 2021 – and that was for Alien #1. Venom #35 was the top-selling Marvel superhero comic of 2021, placed at fifth position. As well as Todd McFarlane getting a double, James Tynion IV saw The Department of Truth Volume 1 from, Image as the year's most ordered graphic novel as well as House Of Slaughter doing so well. Indeed two volumes of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing the Children from Boom Studios placed in the year's top ten.

However, as we previously noted, that had differently priced variant covers, separately, such as the foil covers that House Of Slaughter and BRZRKR go for a dollar extra. And when you combine those sales together, you get the same top four as below but in a different order. 517.18 AUG210932-M – AUG210934-M HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1

517.06 JUN210027-M KING SPAWN #1

500.8 AUG200959-M – DEC208555-M BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 (MR)

365.6 AUG210013-M GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 Which sees Boom Studios take first and third place rather than second and fourth. With House Of Slaughter #1 out-ordering King Spawn #1, and BRZRKR #1 out-ordering Gunslinger Spawn. Doesn't stop Image Comics dominating the top ten graphic novels and collections however, with The Department Of Truth, Stray Dogs, Invincible and more dominating.

