Torunn Grønbekk and Diógenes Neves Launch an Asgardian Realm Of X

And your last one for the day, Marvel Comics announces Realm Of X from Torunn Grønbekk and Diógenes Neves. We said it would refer to the Ten Realms or the Tenth Realm. Asgard or Angela. How close were we? Well, pretty close it seems.

Following July's X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1, mutantkind will enter a thrilling new era of uncertainty, danger, and mystery known as FALL OF X! This new age won't be limited to Earth, as a small band of mutantkind's fiercest warriors are sent on a mystical mission across the Ten Realms in REALM OF X!

Written by Torunn Grønbekk (THOR, THE MIGHTY VALKRIES) and drawn by Diógenes Neves (THE DARKHOLD: SPIDER-MAN), REALM OF X will continue the Krakoan Era's fascinating exploration of mutant magic as a ragtag group of mutants become players in a mystical war orchestrated by a familiar adversary.

This mysterious mastermind wants to manipulate mutantkind just as they're at their lowest—but they've messed with the wrong ones! Can Magik, former Valkyrie Dani Moonstar, Marrow, Dust, Curse, and Typhoid Mary overcome their differences and rise as legendary heroes of the Ten Realms? Or will their mere presence escalate the conflict and warp mutantkind's destiny forever?

Leaping straight from the astonishing events of this year's Hellfire Gala, an unlikely group of mutants find themselves stranded in…Vanaheim? And what's even more confusing, the locals seem to believe that they hold the key to fulfilling a prophecy that can either raise the realm to riches—or cause it to fall to ruin. With Magik's powers malfunctioning and a mysterious figure amassing power on the outskirts of the realm, these X-Men are going to going to have to band together if they want to stay alive long enough to find their way home!

"Writing REALM OF X is an unparalleled joy," Grønbekk said. "We are bringing together an amazing cast of incredibly powerful but exceptionally different characters and throwing them into a situation for which they are wholly unprepared. Vanaheim is deceptively familiar but far from everything, and the only thing our cast has in common is that this realm is not in anyone's comfort zone. Not only will our mutants have to deal with civil war, ancient prophecies, lost powers, and inconvenient love (arguably the best kind!), but they'll also have to contend with each other, Mary's temper, and one lost teenager."

REALM OF X #1

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by DIÓGENES NEVES

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

On Sale 8/23