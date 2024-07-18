Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, DC All-In, Fabiana Mascolo, Torunn Grønbekk

Torunn Grønbekk & Fabiana Mascolo, New DC All In Team On Catwoman #69

Torunn Grønbekk and Fabiana Mascolo, are the new DC All In team on Catwoman #69 from October 2024, taking over from Tini Howard.

Torunn Grønbekk, writer on Thor, Punisher, Red Sonja, Carnage, Valkyrie, Venom, and Realm Of X for Marvel Comics, is writing her first DC Comics series, Catwoman, from #69 in October, with artist and colourist on Yasmeen, An Unkindness of Ravens, Night Club, Firefly and Alice Ever After Fabiana Mascolo also making her DC Comics debut. They are taking over from Tini Howard's run with Carmine Di Giandomenico. And yes, I expect they will get all the jokes about taking over Catwoman with a 69…

Catwoman #69

Written by Torunn Grønbekk

Art by Fabiana Mascolo

Cover by Sebastian Fromara

Variant covers by Frank Chio and Homare

1:25 variant cover by Noobovich

1:40 variant cover by Frank Cho

All In Foil variant by Daniel Sampere ($6.99)

$3.99 32 pages variant $4.99 card stock 10/16/24

Selina Kyle does not know why the attempt on her life was made, nor does she know who ordered it, As she desperately searches for clues as to who has suddenly orchestrated this lethal manhunt against her, something becomes abundantly clear; the answers don't lie in her life as the Catwoman of Gotham City, To save her own life, Selina Kyle must re-enter the world of a sinister international syndicate that years ago helped to transform her into the world's foremost thief. A tale of identity, broken alliances and pulse-pounding action begins here!

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping-on-point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. With Scott Snyder as a creative lead, it went official last night, but has been covered on Bleeding Cool for some time. Expect more news this week, running into San Diego Comic-Con and beyond. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October.

