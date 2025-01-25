Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: sumerian, total recall

Total Recall Sequel Coming From Sumerian in April 2025

A Total Recall sequel is coming from comic book publisher Sumerian in their April 2025 solicits from Brett Murphy and George Quadros.

Phil Trotter fights Cohaagen Corp. soldiers to protect his daughter and discover true identities in this intense sequel.

The Crow: Flesh & Blood returns, featuring vengeance-seeking Iris Shaw wrapping up unfinished business in April 2025.

Osaka SPD continues with detective Hana Kitamura tackling supernatural threats with a secretive partner in April 2025.

A Total Recall sequel is coming from comic book publisher Sumerian in their April 2025 solicits and solicitations, from Brett Murphy and George Quadros, alongside the continuing Crow revival and Osaka SPD.

TOTAL RECALL #1 (OF 4) CVR A SUNGAH (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

FEB251994

FEB251995 – TOTAL RECALL #1 (OF 4) CVR B SABBATINI (MR)

FEB251996 – TOTAL RECALL #1 (OF 4) CVR C ADILETTO (MR)

FEB251997 – TOTAL RECALL #1 (OF 4) CVR D QUADROS (MR)

FEB251998 – TOTAL RECALL #1 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV CAREY (MR)

(W) Brett Murphy (A) George Quadros (CA) Yune Sunghan

Phil Trotter, must protect his daughter, Kayla, while trying to search for answers as who he and his daughter really are while being hunted down by Cohaagen Corp. soldiers in this sequel to the hit 1990 movie, Total Recall.

Phil Trotter, a single father stuck in the monotony of a desk job, is haunted by vivid, recurring nightmares of a life on Mars as Sarge Phillips, a fearless rebel leader. His ten-year-old daughter, Kayla, dutifully ensures he takes his daily pills to keep the dreams at bay, unaware they may hold the key to a forgotten past. But Phil's carefully constructed reality is about to unravel when an unexpected reckoning thrusts him into a dangerous truth. His identity, his memories, and the safety of his daughter will collide in a battle for survival, with the fate of Mars-and Earth-hanging in the balance.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

SRP: 0

CROW FLESH AND BLOOD #3 (OF 3) CVR A SHCAAL (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

FEB251999

FEB252000 – CROW FLESH AND BLOOD #3 (OF 3) CVR B QUAH (MR)

FEB252001 – CROW FLESH AND BLOOD #3 (OF 3) CVR C NINJA JO (MR)

(W) James O'Barr, James Vance (A) Alex Maleev (CA) Eduardo Schaal

Continuing Sumerian's "Year of The Crow", The Crow: Flesh & Blood is returning to print in comic book format for the first time since 1996.

After federal conservation officer Iris Shaw is murdered by right-wing extremists while carrying an unborn child, she is resurrected by the crow to seek brutal vengeance. Following the events in issue two, Iris gets ready to wrap things up on her terms. She wants them to recognize the woman they killed… and to know whose baby they murdered.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

SRP: 0

OSAKA SPD #2 (OF 5) CVR A MAURIZ (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

FEB252002

FEB252003 – OSAKA SPD #2 (OF 5) CVR B PEREIRA (MR)

FEB252004 – OSAKA SPD #2 (OF 5) CVR C BRAO (MR)

(W) Andy Leavy (A) Hugo Araujo (CA) Francisco Mauriz

The sequel to Sumerian's best-selling OGN "Osaka Mime".

A vampire walks among the citizens of Osaka. The feared yakuza Mad Dog Makihara, bitten by a hungry, young vampyr after his own family's failed assassination attempt on him ordered by none other than the Akuma Clan Chairman himself. Little does the Clan know that their failure birthed a bloodthirsty beast, hellbent on revenge.

But as one relationship came to an end, another began as Hana Kitamura of the Osaka Supernatural Police Department embarked on her first case with her new partner Takashi Kiriya, a recent transfer from the organized crime unit. And while he handled himself well in battle with a maniacal Jor?gumo, the cheerful detective's true identity remained a secret, for Hana's new partner was no human but a shapeshifting Mime. How long can Kiriya mask his true self from those around him? And can Hana trust her new partner, or is her life in danger not only from the monsters she hunts but from the one that works alongside her every day?

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

