Trese Vol. 1 Sells Out, Goes Back to Press as Netflix Anime Premieres

ABLAZE announced today that Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo's TRESE Volume 1: Murder on Balete Drive TP has sold out at Diamond and has gone back to press for a second printing in time for the anime series' debut on Netflix.

"When dusk arrives in the city of Manila, that's when you become the most likely prey of the underworld. Kidnappers and thieves will be the least of your worries. Beware the criminals that can't be bound with handcuffs nor harmed with bullets. Beware the ones that crave for your blood, those who hold your heart ransom, and the ones that come to steal your soul. When crime takes a turn for the weird, the police call Alexandra Trese."

The series has not only found love with readers but also with critics:

"The unconventional monster art and moody, action-packed narratives make this horror crime series a must-follow for any aficionado of the macabre." —Publisher's Weekly

With TRESE Volume 1's second printing and TRESE Volume 2: Unreported Murders hitting shelves soon, fans will have just enough time to get caught up on the supernatural mysteries steeped heavily in Filipino mythology before the upcoming Netflix's anime launches June 11th. The series, helmed by Jay Oliva, director of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (2013) and Justice League Dark (2017), features Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, as the voice of Alexandra Trese in English, and Liza Soberano (My Ex and Whys, Alone/Together) in Filipino.

"Thank you very much to all the new (and old) readers that picked up Ablaze's TRESE Vol.1!" says Budjette Tan, writer/co-creator of TRESE. "It's great news to us that the first printing is sold out. We hope the second printing arrives at stores soon and into the hands of new readers sooner! I hope you enjoy our tour of the dark and mythical side of Manila.".

ABLAZE Co-Founder & VP Creative/Biz Dev Rich Young says, "With anticipation building for the TRESE Anime Netflix series, readers are jumping on board the graphic novel series, and we'll be working to make sure copies are available to all those who want to read the amazing source material."

Trese Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

