Trial of Magneto #2 Preview: Not Torture, Enhanced Interrogation

X-Men Trial of Magneto #2 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview we find Charles Xavier engaging in some "enhanced interrogation" techniques on his old pal Magneto. Of course, hope has another word for it: torture. But who can really say what torture is? Some might say that writing up all the Marvel and DC previews for Bleeding COol every weekend is torture. Others might call it "a job." Check out the preview below.

X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #2 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210615
JUL210618 – X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #2 (OF 5) SHAVRIN VAR – $3.99
JUL210619 – X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #2 (OF 5) BALDEON VAR – $3.99
(W) Leah Williams (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Valerio Schiti
HABEAS CORPSES!
•  Heroes of the Marvel Universe came to Krakoa for a memorial. Now they've got a fight.
•  Magneto pushes Krakoa and the Council to the brink!
•  Also… there's something wrong with the body…

Rated T+
In Shops: 9/15/2021
SRP: $3.99

