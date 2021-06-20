Trial of Naomi Commences in Justice League #63 [Preview]

The trial of Naomi is set to commence in Justice League #63, in a lead story by "The Great One" Brian Bendis and David Marquez. But in this preview of the issue, we mostly just see Naomi feeling sorry for herself. That's not a great defense, kid! Plus: a Justice League Dark backup story. That's worth the eight bucks a month DC is gonna start charging for these, right? Check out the preview below.
JUSTICE LEAGUE #63
DC Comics
0421DC086
0421DC087 – JUSTICE LEAGUE #63 CVR B DAN PANOSIAN CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) David Marquez
The Trial of Naomi commences! After the shocking events of the last few issues of Justice League, the team is forced to confront its larger issues as a group and the responsibilities the League has to the world where they live versus the Multiverse at large. Guest stars galore as Justice League members from the past come to give guidance for the future. Naomi's fate is revealed. Black Adam joining the Justice League becomes public, and the fallout is surprising. And what cosmic secret is Hawkgirl carrying with her? Meanwhile, the Justice League Dark must rely on the wit of John Constantine to make their way back to the real world, which is slowly losing its grip with Merlin ready to remake it in his image. Little do they know, a knight from the sorcerer's past is the key to stopping him once and for all. Will she survive long enough to help our heroes?
In Shops: 6/22/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for 0421DC086 JUSTICE LEAGUE #63 CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ, by (W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) David Marquez, in stores Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0421DC087 JUSTICE LEAGUE #63 CVR B DAN PANOSIAN CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) Dan Panosian, in stores Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0421DC086 JUSTICE LEAGUE #63, by (W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) David Marquez, in stores Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.