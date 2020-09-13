Trinity Crisis Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 13th September 2020

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

And it's Dark Nights: Death Metal:Trinity Crisis #1 that takes the top – but not everywhere. One reporting store didn't even have it in their top ten…

Top ten bestselling comics of the week

Dark Nights: Death Metal: Trinity Crisis #1 X Force #12 Amazing Spider-Man #48 Marauders #12 Superman #25 Web of Venom Wraith #1 X-Factor #3 Empyre Aftermath Avengers #1 Nightwing #74 Empyre Fallout Fantastic Four #1

Thanks to the following retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Who had this to say…

Rodman Comics: The holiday really screwed up things this week. Lunar's DC shipment arrived Tuesday. They are new, even though we went from getting their shipments days early to only on Monday's now. Diamond who has been in the business for years managed to get their shipment to us on Wednesday which is always a headache. Customers coming in asking when will the shipment arrive? According to the UPS website sometime before end of day. Less than helpful. So our sales are way off as people who decided not to wait for "sometime" went elsewhere. Alliance was days late with the new Heroclix set even though I called over a week ago to make "sure" we would have the heroclixs on release day. Three late shipments in the same week makes for bad business.

Ssalefish Comics: Web of Venom Wraith won the week, followed closely by Dark Nights Death Metal Trinity Crisis. Marauders, X-Factor, and X-Force all broke the top 10 as well, giving Marvel the lead over DC for top sellers. Rise of Ultraman #1 was something we had hoped would do a little better, but the consensus on it seems to be "it's only okay", with middling sales and a notable lack of interest for a new #1.

grahamcrackers.comDelays in FEDEX shipping DC books to the stores caused for a rough 'new comic day' – with multiple locations not getting the NEW DC comics until mid-afternoon Wednesday and some receiving them Thursday. Hopefully, future holiday delays won't have COVID delays causing issues and something was learned on the supply chain end. More people interested in Dark Nights Death Metal Trinity than I suspected there to be – sometimes it's all in the timing of what week you release the book on. Weirdly no BATMAN, instead we'll get BATMAN & DETECTIVE on the same week next week (which I wish they wouldn't let happen – seems fairly basic to me).

Notable sales:

GIANT SIZE X-MEN #1 $700 lower grade