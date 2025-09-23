Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: harlan ellison, kickstarter, tripwire

Tripwire Comics Archive Includes A "New" Interview With Harlan Ellison

Tripwire Comics Archive on Kickstarter includes a "new" interview with Harlan Ellison where he talks about DC Comics and Dan DiDio.

Article Summary Tripwire: From The Archive: Volume One collects classic comics interviews by Joel Meadows

Includes an unreleased Harlan Ellison interview on DC Comics, Dan DiDio, and 7 Against Chaos

Features industry legends like Alan Moore, Frank Miller, Mike Mignola, and Will Eisner

Now live on Kickstarter, the project is closing in on its funding goal with just days left

Tripwire: From The Archive: Volume One is the first in a three volume book series that offers reprints of classic interviews from Joel Meadows' Tripwire Magazine, both in print and online, including interviews with the likes of Alan Moore, Frank Miller, Mike Mignola, Will Eisner, Dave McKean, Harlan Ellison, Ian Rankin, Joe Kubert, Walter Simonson, Brian Michael Bendis, Pete Milligan, Bill Sienkiewicz, Kyle Baker, Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale, Frank Quitely and more.

Including a "new" interview from the late Harlan Ellison, who talked about 7 Agents Of Chaos, published by DC Comics in 2014:

"About 10 years ago, DC Comics came to me, Dan Didio, who's a very very good man and has been the guardian angel of this project. He's made sure that the money always was good, that the money always came through and we got the best people at DC to help us. Dan Didio called and said 'You have an idea for a large arc that we could do for three, four or five issues' and I remembered Seven Against Chaos, so I said 'well how about this?'. And I told him the origins of it and how it came about, this homage to Kurosawa's Seven Samurai and subsequently the Magnificent Seven and he sparked to the idea and he shepherded it through business affairs and we went to work. Almost simultaneously when he said 'Who do you want to do this book?', I said 'Paul Chadwick' immediately because Paul and I had worked together a number of times."









Tripwire: From The Archive: Volume One is currently on Kickstarter which has so far raised $6,291 or £4655 of a $6,757 or £5000 goal from 126 backers with four days to go… will they get the necessary $500 or £350 to cross the finish line?

