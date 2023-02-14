Twenty-Two Marvel Comics Omnibuses For Late 2023 & Early 2024 Twenty Marvel Comics omnibuses being published at the end of 2023 and the beginning or 2024, so you can start making budget plans... now.

Here's a look at a bunch of Marvel Omnibus volumes coming in early 2024 and late 2023, courtesy of Amazon, PRH and Near Mint Comics on YouTube... including new printings and new collections, including a sizeable about of John Byrne, on Hulk, Alpha Flight and X-Men. And we've thrown in a Treasury Edition of Peach Momoko's Demon Days too. But starting with the news that the Thor By Joe Michael Straczynski Omnibus is not only getting a reprint but is being expanded to include the Thor work of Kieron Gillen as well, as the Thor By Straczynski & Gillen Omnibus for 2024.

January 2024

THOR BY STRACZYNSKI & GILLEN OMNIBUS

Collects: Fantastic Four (2003) 536-537; Thor (2007) 1-12, 600-614; Thor Giant-Size Finale (2010); Siege: Loki (2010) 1, New Mutants (2009) 11. Previously it did not include Thor #604-#514 or New Mutants #11.

December 2023/January 2024

SPIDER-MAN: CLONE SAGA OMNIBUS VOL. 1 [NEW PRINTING]

Collects: Web of Spider-Man (1985) 117-125, Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 394-401, Spider-Man (1990) 51-58,

Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) 217-224, Spider-Man Unlimited (1993) 7-9, Spider-Man: Funeral for an

Octopus (1995) 1-3, Spider-Man: The Clone Journal (1995) 1, material from Spider-Man Collectors' Preview

SPIDER-MAN: BEN REILLY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 [NEW PRINTING]

Collects: Web of Scarlet Spider (1995) 1-4; Amazing Scarlet Spider (1995) 1-2; Scarlet Spider (1995) 1-2; Spectacular Scarlet Spider (1995) 1-2; Scarlet

Spider Unlimited (1995) 1; Green Goblin (1995) 3; Sensational Spider-Man (1996) 0-3, Wizard Mini-Comic; Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 407-410;

Amazing Spider-Man Annual '96; Spider-Man (1990) 64-67; New Warriors (1990) 67; Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) 230-233; Spider-Man/Punisher:

Family Plot (1996) 1-2; Spider-Man Holiday Special (1995) 1; Spider-Man: The Final Adventure (1995) 1-4; Spider-Man Unlimited (1993) 11; Spider-

Man Team-Up (1995) 2-3; material from Venom: Along Came a Spider (1996) 1-4

4th Quarter 2023

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE REBELLION OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Collects: Star Wars: River of Chaos (1995) 1-4, Star Wars: Empire (2002) 28-40, Star Wars: Rebellion (2006) 1-16, Star

Wars: Boba Fett – Overkill (2006) 1, Star Wars: Boba Fett (1997) 1/2, Star Wars: Splinter of the Mind's Eye (1995) 1-4;

material from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic/Rebellion (2006) 0; Star Wars Tales (1999) 3, 15, 17, 21

STAR WARS LEGENDS: TALES OF THE JEDI OMNIBUS

Collects: Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi – Force Storm (2012) 1-5, Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi – Prisoner of Bogan (2012) 1-5, Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi –

Force War (2013) 1-5, Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi (2012) 0, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – The Golden Age of the Sith (1996) 0-5, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi –

The Fall of the Sith Empire (1997) 1-5, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (1993) 1-5, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – The Freedon Nadd Uprising (1994) 1-2, Star

Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Dark Lords of the Sith (1994) 1-6, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – The Sith War (1995) 1-6, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Redemption

(1998) 1-5; material from Star Wars Tales (1999) 23, Dark Horse Comics (1992) 7-9

December 2023

Blade: The Early Years Omnibus

Collects: Tomb of Dracula (1972) 10, 12-14, 24, 30, 41-43, 45, 51, 53, 58; Marvel Preview (1975) 3; Fear (1970) 24; Doctor Strange (1974) 61-62, 67; material from Tomb of Dracula (1972) 17-19, 21, 44, 46-50, 52; Vampire Tales (1973) 8-9; Marvel Preview (1975) 8; Marvel Comics Presents (1988) 64

THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Collects: Incredible Hulk (1968) 103-134, Incredible Hulk Annual (1968) 1

November 2023

Stephen King's The Dark Tower: The Drawing of the Three Omnibus Hardcover – November 21, 2023

By Stephen King, Peter David, Robin Furth, Jae Lee , Richard Isanove. Enter once more the world of Roland Deschain—and the world of the Dark Tower…now presented in a stunning graphic novel omnibus form that will unlock the doorways to terrifying secrets and bold storytelling as part of the dark fantasy masterwork and magnum opus from #1 New York Times bestselling author Stephen King. "The man in black fled across the desert, and the gunslinger followed."

by Paolo Rivera, Mark Waid, Greg Rucka. Collects: Daredevil (2011) 1-27, 10.1; Amazing Spider-Man (2003) 677; Avenging Spider-Man (2012) 6; The Punisher (2011) 10

DAREDEVIL BY MARK WAID OMNIBUS VOL. 2 [New Printing]

Collects: Daredevil (2011) 28-36; Indestructible Hulk (2013) 9-10; Daredevil (2014) 1-18, 1.50, 0.1, 15.1

INCREDIBLE HULK BY BYRNE & CASEY OMNIBUS Hardcover – November 7, 2023

by Javier Pulido, Joe Casey, John Byrne. Collects: Incredible Hulk (1968) 468-474, Hulk (1999) 1-11, Hulk & Sub-Mariner Annual '98, X-Man & Hulk Annual '98, Hulk Annual '99, Rampaging Hulk (1998) 1-6

by Chris Samnee, Ed Brubaker. Collects: Captain America by Ed Brubaker Omnibus Vol. 5: Captain America and Bucky (2011) 620-628, Fear Itself

7.1: Captain America (2011), Winter Soldier (2012) 1-5, Captain America (2011) 11-19, Winter Soldier (2012) 6-14, Fear Itself: Book of the Skull (2011) 1

HAWKEYE BY FRACTION & AJA OMNIBUS [NEW PRINTING] Coming November 2023

Collected: Hawkeye (2012) 1-22, Hawkeye Annual (2013) 1, Young Avengers Presents (2008) 6

October 2023

X-MEN 2099 OMNIBUS Hardcover – October 31, 2023

by Ron Lim, John Francis Moore

The X-Men: Not just a job, but a heritage! In the year 2099, Xi'an Chi Xan wants Meanstreak, Krystalin, Skullfire, Metalhead, Serpentina, Junkpile and Cerebra to help rebuild Charles Xavier's century-old dream – but lies, betrayal and assassination may tear them down before they start! The gods of the Aesir and demons of the Theatre of Pain – including the sadistic Brimstone Love – are against them, but will the shape-shifting Bloodhawk join the new X-Men's cause? Halloween Jack offers more tricks than treats, the Free Radicals will Daze and confuse, the Undead rise, and the X-Nation is born! But is Xi'an truly this era's Professor X? Or will he become the X-Men's most dangerous enemy? Collecting X-MEN 2099 #1-35, SPIDER-MAN 2099 (1992) #16, RAVAGE 2099 #15, DOOM 2099 #14, PUNISHER 2099 #13, X-MEN 2099 SPECIAL #1, X-MEN 2099: OASIS and X-NATION 2099 #1-6.

DEMON WARS TREASURY EDITION Paperback – October 31, 2023

by Peach Momoko, Zack Davisson

Superstar creator Peach Momoko brings to life her very own iteration of the Marvel Universe!

Journey into the imagination of Stormbreaker Peach Momoko as she takes her version of the Marvel Universe to the next level! Welcome to another dimension — one filled with wondrous creatures: sentient samurai armor, a winged individual in a falcon mask, a mysterious panther person and a red, snakelike monster with a deadly appetite. When Mariko Yashida finds herself in the middle of a war between these creatures, will she be forced to choose a side? As Iron Samurai clashes with Shield of Justice, this war is anything but civil — and their cataclysmic clash could devastate two worlds!

COLLECTING: Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai (2022) 1, Demon Wars: Shield of Justice (2022) 1, Demon Wars: TBD A (2023) 1, Demon Wars: TBD B (2023) 1

SPIDER-MAN 2099 OMNIBUS VOL. 2 Hardcover – October 24, 2023

Collects: SPIDER-MAN 2099 (2014) 1-12, SPIDER-MAN 2099 (2015) 1-25, CAPTAIN MARVEL (1999) 27-30, SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2013) 17-19, SECRET WARS 2099 (2015) 1-5; MATERIAL FROM 2099 UNLIMITED (1993) 1-3, 8-10; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2014) 1; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2015) 1

BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST OMNIBUS VOL. 2 – October 17, 2023

by Jim Calafiore, Christopher Priest, J. Torres. Collects: BLACK PANTHER (1998) 34-62, INCREDIBLE HULK (2000) 33, THE CREW (2003) 1-7, THOR (1966) 370

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 Hardcover – October 10, 2023

by Mark Bagley, Ryan Ottley, Nick Spencer, For months, perhaps years, the creature called Kindred has crawled in the shadows, manipulating events from afar. Now he is finally ready to take his revenge – not on Spider-Man, but on Peter Parker! And to do it, he's resurrected the fanatical Sin-Eater! As Spidey takes the beating of his life, it's time to bring the fight to Kindred – but will Peter be forced to consider the unthinkable? Even worse, Norman Osborn has returned! And a literal army of super villains – including Boomerang, Kingpin, Tombstone, Chameleon and Jack O'Lantern – kicks off a Sinister War! But as Nick Spencer's Spidey saga reaches its climax, what is Kindred's horrific endgame? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #44-73, #74 (A-B STORIES) and #50.LR-54.LR; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SINS RISING PRELUDE; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE SINS OF NORMAN OSBORN; GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: KING'S RANSOM; GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY; and SINISTER WAR #1-4

ALPHA FLIGHT BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS [NEW PRINTING] Hardcover – October 10, 2023

by John Byrne. Legendary writer/artist John Byrne steers one of his greatest creations to glory! Exploding from the pages of X-MEN, Canada's premier super-team takes the Marvel Universe by storm before starring in its own Byrne-helmed series! Guardian, Shaman, Snowbird, Sasquatch, Aurora, Northstar, Puck and Marrina fight to protect Canada from injustice and evil – including the Master of the World, the maniacal alchemist Diablo and the terrifying Great Beasts! But they'll face their darkest defeat at the hands of rival Omega Flight. And when an Alphan falls, can the team fight on? Plus: Loki! The Hulk! And more! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #109, #120-121 and #139-140; INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #272, #313 and ANNUAL #8; MACHINE MAN (1978) #18; MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #83-84; ALPHA FLIGHT (1983) #1-29; X-MEN AND ALPHA FLIGHT (1985) #1-2; X-MEN/ALPHA FLIGHT (1998) #1-2; and material from MARVEL TEAM-UP ANNUAL #7.

THOR BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 2 Hardcover – October 3, 2023

by Steve Epting, Russell Dauterman, Jason Aaron. Jason Aaron's Asgardian epic concludes with the final fate of the Mighty Thor, the return of the Odinson and the cataclysmic War of the Realms! But before Jane Foster lays down Mjolnir, she will join the League of Realms, lead Asgard against the Shi'ar and face the vengeful War Thor! But when final judgment arrives in the form of the monstrous Mangog, will Jane make the ultimate sacrifice? And as the realms fall before Malekith one by one, can Thor prove himself worthy once more? When the war reaches Midgard, everything will change for the God of Thunder! Plus: At the end of time, witness King Thor's final confrontation with Loki! Collecting MIGHTY THOR (2015) #13-23 and #700-706, UNWORTHY THOR #1-5, GENERATIONS: THE UNWORTHY THOR & THE MIGHTY THOR, MIGHTY THOR: AT THE GATES OF VALHALLA, THOR (2018) #1-16, WAR OF THE REALMS #1-6, and KING THOR #1-4.

MARVEL ZOMNIBUS RETURNS Hardcover – October 3, 2023

by Bong Dazo, Inhyuk Lee. Rising from the grave, it's a second Marvel Zomnibus – featuring a cavalcade of cadaverous carnage, and starring zombified versions of your favorite heroes and villains! Whether on Halloween or Christmas, or at any other time of year, the Marvel Zombies will devour everyone in their path! Thrill as the decapitated zombie Headpool (reluctantly) teams with Deadpool! The undead claim their own realm on the Battleworld of SECRET WARS – and share a nightmarish border clash with an army of Ultrons! Galactus' corpse spells fresh doom for Earth's heroes! The original Zombie, Simon Garth, returns! And…Howard the Duck vs. zombie Nazis?! Collecting DEADPOOL: MERC WITH A MOUTH #1-13, ZOMBIES CHRISTMAS CAROL #1-5, MARVEL ZOMBIES DESTROY! #1-5, MARVEL ZOMBIES HALLOWEEN #1, MARVEL ZOMBIES (2015) #1-4, AGE OF ULTRON VS. MARVEL ZOMBIES #1-4, MARVEL ZOMBIE #1, MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION (2019) #1 and MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION (2020) #1-4.

X-MEN: THE HIDDEN YEARS OMNIBUS Hardcover – October 3, 2023

by John Byrne, Stan Lee . Comics legend John Byrne bridges the gap between the X-Men's classic and all-new, all-different eras! In this series, skillfully woven between the X-Men's 1970 cancellation and 1975 revival, thrill to previously unknown exploits of the strangest teens of all as they search the Savage Land for Magneto! Iceman goes it alone; tragedy strikes Angel; and Beast, Cyclops and Marvel Girl encounter a young mutant named Ororo! The X-Men head into space with the Fantastic Four, Sauron soars again, the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants returns, and the team faces the mysterious group the Promise! Plus: Sentinels, Kraven the Hunter, the Mole Man and the Yeti! And it all concludes with a seamless "crossover" with a classic FANTASTIC FOUR tale! Collecting X-MEN: THE HIDDEN YEARS #1-22, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #102-104, and material from X-MEN (1991) #94 and AMAZING ADULT FANTASY #14.