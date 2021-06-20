Two Alex Ross Captain America Original Art Painted Covers At Auction

Alex Ross is an American comic book creator best known for superhero painted comics; he first became well known with the 1994 miniseries Marvels with Kurt Busiek and the 1996 miniseries Kingdom Come with Mark Waid, as well as covers and designs for Kurt Busiek's Astro City. And two of his Captain America covers have now come up for auction from ComicConnect as part of their Video Games, Original Art, Sunday Clippings, Pulps Auction, which ends on the 21st of June. The first is from a Dynamic Forces variant cover of Captain America #34 from 2008, image size 10" x 15", which portrays Bucky as Captain America for the first time, as Bucky took over the role in the comic book in question. The auction also includes a copy of the comic it was published on.

Alex Ross – CAPTAIN AMERICA (2005) #34 Cover 1st Bucky as Cap! Stunning portrait by Ross of Bucky as Captain America, published as the Dynamic Forces variant cover to his debut issue. Bucky took over the mantle of Captain America following the apparent death of Steve Rogers in Ed Brubaker's iconic run with the character that included the introduction of The Winter Soldier which re-introduced Bucky as a major player in Cap's mythos. Gouache on 11" x 17" board. Art is in excellent condition. The auction also includes a copy of the comic. Auction ends on the 21st of June.

While the second cover from Captain America Reborn #1 is of Steve Rogers returning to the told after a long, long time away.

Alex Ross – CAPTAIN AMERICA: REBORN #1 Cover Ross' striking, visually dynamic variant cover to the debut issue of Ed Brubaker's series returns Steve Rogers to the mantle of Captain America following his apparent death. Beautiful image by Ross of Cap coming out of the light, so to speak. Gouache on 13.75" x 20.5" board. Art is in excellent condition. Signed by Ross. The auction also includes a copy of the comic. Auction ends on the 21st of June.

Both Alex Ross pieces have their ComicConnect auctions end on the 21st of June.