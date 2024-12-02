Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: two-face

Two-Face #1 Preview: Harvey Dent, Attorney at Crime

In Two-Face #1, Harvey Dent takes on his most challenging case yet: defending Victor Zsasz. Can Gotham's former DA prove a killer's innocence?

Article Summary Harvey Dent defends Victor Zsasz in a legal battle of Gotham's underworld in Two-Face #1.

Experience both sides of the law as Two-Face takes on his greatest trial set for December 4th.

Christian Ward and Fabio Veras deliver gripping storytelling and art in this must-read comic.

HARVEY DENT'S GREATEST TRIAL BEGINS! After years of internal con?ict, both halves of Harvey Dent have reached an uneasy peace. Now Harvey will use his skills as an attorney to resolve the con?icts of Gotham's weirdest and most dangerous criminals, starting with Victor Zsasz. When Zsasz is accused of murdering a fellow member of Gotham's underworld contingent, who better to prove a criminal's innocence than someone who's been on both sides of the law?

TWO-FACE #1

DC Comics

1024DC131

1024DC132 – Two-Face #1 Christian Ward Cover – $4.99

1024DC133 – Two-Face #1 Chris Samnee Cover – $4.99

(W) Christian Ward (A) Fabio Veras (CA) Baldemar Rivas

In Shops: 12/4/2024

SRP: $3.99

