Two-Face #2 Preview: Divorce Court Drama with a Deadly Twist

In Two-Face #2, Harvey Dent finds himself caught in a high-stakes divorce case for the Royal Flush Gang's royalty. But in Gotham's underworld, even legal proceedings can turn deadly.

Article Summary Two-Face #2: Harvey Dent handles a high-stakes divorce trial for the Royal Flush Gang in Gotham.

Tensions rise as cheating allegations threaten to unravel the criminal underworld's precarious balance.

Comic hits store shelves on January 1st, 2025, with an intense mix of legal drama and Gotham chaos.

In the underworld court known as the White Church, Harvey Dent is asked to litigate the divorce of the Royal Flush Gang's King and Queen of Hearts. But there's much more at stake than assets in this trial–in fact, it's a matter of life and death! When cheating allegations surround the King, it's up to Harvey and his new assistant, Lake Cantwell, to clean up the monarch's mess. And why does Harvey get the sneaking suspicion that someone is pulling the strings and threatening to send Gotham's criminal underworld into a frenzy?

TWO-FACE #2

DC Comics

1124DC127

1124DC128 – Two-Face #2 Christian Ward Cover – $4.99

(W) Christian Ward (A) Fabio Veras (CA) Baldemar Rivas

In the underworld court known as the White Church, Harvey Dent is asked to litigate the divorce of the Royal Flush Gang's King and Queen of Hearts. But there's much more at stake than assets in this trial–in fact, it's a matter of life and death! When cheating allegations surround the King, it's up to Harvey and his new assistant, Lake Cantwell, to clean up the monarch's mess. And why does Harvey get the sneaking suspicion that someone is pulling the strings and threatening to send Gotham's criminal underworld into a frenzy?

In Shops: 1/1/2025

SRP: $3.99

