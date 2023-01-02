Three Comic Stores Closed In December – And One Opened

Bleeding Cool gets news that three comic book stores closed their doors permanent;y in the last month, but one opened up!

The Frederick News-Post reports that Brainstorm Comics and Gaming is closing its Walkersville, Maryland location after three years but that its location in Frederick, Maryland will remain open. They quote John Frazier, co-owner of Brainstorm, saying "I am disappointed. It didn't quite go the way that we wanted it to go, but we have a lot of plans for next year." And that before they close in the New Year, they will have a sale with comic books 75% off and graphic novels 50% off. While remaining stock will transfer to their Frederick location on North Market Street. "We are going to have about 50,000 back issues now. I'm slowly redesigning the layout to maximize what we can fit down there, but our goal is to open a larger location in Frederick."

Multiverse Comics 'N Games founded in 2018 by Dan and Drea Dyer in Culpeper, Virginia, closed last week. At the beginning of the month, they posted "With a heavy heart I'm announcing that Multiverse Comics 'N Games will be closing. December 23rd will be our last day. I wanted to have a place for fellow geeks to hang out and belong with other like minded individuals. But this last year has been a struggle and we simply aren't bringing in more than we're spending. We made it through a pandemic but not inflation. But as the quote above indicates, there is beauty here, whether it's fleeting or not. I do not regret opening this shop 3 and 1/2 years ago. I've had some cool experiences and met some new friends. I appreciate you all. If I'm holding anything for you please pick it up before we close for good. It has been a joy serving our community and until next time… I will see you in the Multiverse."

Kingdom Of Comics in Melbourne, Florida has also just closed its doors, posting the news "We regret to inform you all that we will be permanently closing our doors on December 24°". This has not been an easy decision but it is the right one for us. We cannot thank everyone enough for all the love and support you have given us these years in business. The friendships and family we have gained are invaluable and will continue. We have truly been blessed to meet and serve you all over the past four and a half years. Comic subscriptions have been ordered for all subscribers through December 23%. Afterwards, we highly recommend going to the other local stores to continue your comic subscriptions as supporting local is always best. If you would like help getting your pull list transferred to another store after we close, let us know and we will be happy to facilitate that with another store for you."

While Atlas Comics & Collectibles has just opened in Gisbourne, New Zealand, with their grand opening two weeks ago.

Bleeding Cool tries to mark the passing of comic stores as well as their opening. Existing fanbases are likely to make the former more well-known, but please let us know if a comic store is opening or closing in your neighbourhood. Just e-mail richjohnston@gmail.com.