Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: caspar wijngaard, kieron gillen, Power Fantasy

Two Surprise Covers For Tomorrow's Power Fantasy #1

Two Surprise Covers For Tomorrow's Power Fantasy #1 from Kieron Gillen, Caspar Wijngaard, Rian Hughes and Image Comics

Article Summary Kieron Gillen & Caspar Wijngaard's The Power Fantasy #1 launches tomorrow, already sold out at distributor level.

Forbidden Planet in London hosts a signing event with the creators; limited copies available in-store.

Two new surprise covers: a variant with an Image Comics logo and a one-per-store pink logo variant.

Rian Hughes influences back cover indicia; Gillen ecstatic about the comic's explosive reception.

Tomorrow sees the release of Kieron Gillen and Caspar Wijngaard 's The Power Fantasy #1 from Image Comics. They are going to do a signing at Forbidden Planet in London and everything. That's while they still have copies, it has already sold out at a distributor level. What copies are in the store, that's it, until a second printing next month or something. Kieron Gillen has already got his copies and posted them on social media.

The one on the centre right is a new variant version of the standard cover on the centre right with a more prominent Image Comics logo on the cover, something we've been seeing more of late.

I can find a copy on eBay for $4 but you'll have to make sure you get that one, not the standard one. Above that, on KIeron's photo, with a pink logo, is the original PR image for The Power Fantasy, which is now a one-per-store variant, unmentioned until now.

I can find one copy on eBay, and it's going for under $20, I expect it will have been sold within seconds of posting this article. The comic also has some mad indicia on the back. It seems that Rian Hughes has persuaded Kieron Gillen to write this kind of copy for every issue for the back cover…

"We've been striving to make this as good as we can. To find the market respond to that? It's heartening," said Gillen, about the sellout. "We can't wait to get this into as many people's hands as possible. It's an explosive book, so it's great to see it explode like this."

POWER FANTASY #1 CVR A WIJNGAARD

IMAGE COMICS

JUN240461

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Caspar Wijngaard

Series Premiere. "Superpowered." You have certain preconceptions. They're incorrect. Here, that word has a specific technical definition. Namely, "any individual with the destructive capacity of the nuclear arsenal of the USA." There are six such people on Earth. The planet's survival relies on them never coming into conflict. Come dance to the ticking of the doomsday clock with Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + the Divine, Die) and Caspar Wijngaard (Home Sick Pilots, All Against All). The eternal fight against fighting starts now. In Shops: Aug 07, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!