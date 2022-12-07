Two X-Men Comics, One Enemy, Two Billion Years Apart (XSpoilers)

Okay, this is a weird non-crossover crossover. Currently New Mutants and Marauders have their respective X-Men teams fighting the same villain, just two billion years apart. And there seems to be no attempt to reconcile this situation.

Hank McCoy, Fascist Beast Of The X-Men, Official (Spoilers)

Marauders has seen Cerebra from the X-Men 2099 revive the remains of The Threshold, the earliest mutants from billions of years ago, using her special skills, and learn their names and gifts. Three new residents of Krakoa, but we learn more of their lives from times before time. And how they developed viruses to use as tools, such as translation. Basically, we are talking microbiological Babel Fish. But they also used viruses as weapons, very specifically designed ones. Viruses that turned against their makers, known as Sublime and Arkea, and the Marauders have travelled back in time two billion years to do battle.

Hank McCoy, Fascist Beast Of The X-Men, Official (Spoilers)

New Mutants have been under assault by those who have stolen mutant powers and used them for their own ends, the U-Men, under the control of Sublime. John Sublime in fact, the virus taken human form, and taking in mutants for his own evil ends – though, it seems no more evil than Hank McCoy, the Beast.

Hank McCoy, Fascist Beast Of The X-Men, Official (Spoilers)

While in the far, far future known as the present Day, Sublime is taking X-Men revenge that clearly has been brewing for a couple of billennia.

Hank McCoy, Fascist Beast Of The X-Men, Official (Spoilers)

It just that the books don't seem to provide a through thread, despite having strong book-to-book continuity as part of the X-Men line.

 

Hank McCoy, Fascist Beast Of The X-Men, Official (Spoilers)

Is there going to be a moment when the two X-Men teams sit down and compare notes? With the New Mutants asking why X-Force couldn't have just made their job a little easier?

Hank McCoy, Fascist Beast Of The X-Men, Official (Spoilers)

X, after all, has always marked the spot…

Hank McCoy, Fascist Beast Of The X-Men, Official (Spoilers)

X-FORCE #35
MARVEL COMICS
OCT220909
(W) Ben Percy (A) Christopher Allen (CA) Joshua Cassara
JAIL BREAK! BEAST'S off-the-books plans go belly-up when SEVYR BLACKMORE stages a space prison break that even MAVERICK and the MERCS can't keep it in hand! A major turning point for X-FORCE as a team?and breaking points for more than one key X-character! Parental Advisory In Shops: Dec 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99

NEW MUTANTS #32
MARVEL COMICS
SEP221007
(W) Charlie Jane Anders (A) Alberto Alburquerque, Ro Stein (CA) Rafael De Latorre
THE U-MEN HAVE THE NEW MUTANTS IN THEIR CLUTCHES!
The U-Men, a fanatical organization of humans hell-bent on becoming the physically superior species by stealing mutants' power, have captured Escapade and the New Mutants. Now imprisoned on their base, Shela must use her burgeoning yet unpredictable powers to help her new friends escape. But Cerebella has a traumatic history with the U-Men, and it'll take more than a power swap to free her from that legacy. RATED T+In Shops: Dec 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99

