Udon Studios Launches Darkstalkers: Morrigan In March 2022

Everyone seems to be doing their take on The Morrigan right now. The Wicked + The Divine, X-Factor and now Darkstalkers from Udon Entertainment.

The Morrígan is a figure from Irish mythology, mainly associated with war and fate, especially with foretelling doom, death or victory in battle. In this role she often appears as a crow, incites warriors to battle and can help bring about victory over their enemies. The Morrígan encourages warriors to do brave deeds, strikes fear into their enemies, and is portrayed washing the bloodstained clothes of those fated to die. She is most frequently seen as a goddess of battle and war and has also been seen as a manifestation of the earth- and sovereignty-goddess, chiefly representing the goddess's role as guardian of the territory and its people. The Morrígan is often described as a trio of individuals, all sisters, called "the three Morrígna". And in March, she gets her own spin-off book in Darkstalkers: Morrigan from Udon.

UDON Entertainment announced today that it will release the all-new comic book Darkstalkers: Morrigan #1, featuring the continuing cannon adventures of the sultry succubus queen! This one-shot comic book will be written by legendary Street Fighter and Darkstalkers comic books writer Ken Siu-Chong, and illustrated by the incredible artist Panzer!

In this issue: DARKSTALKERS: MORRIGAN #1

Story: Ken Siu-Chong (Street Fighter, Darkstalkers)

Art: Panzer (Street Fighter #100, Street Fighter Wrestlepalooza)

In stores: March 30, 2022 The Demonic Darkstalker Morrigan's late-night escapades into the human world have accidentally unleashed a destructive force on her home dimension! Now, she must personally confront this new evil to return order to her kingdom of monsters and misfits…! Featuring a character never previously revealed in UDON's Darkstalkers comics! Fans won't want to miss out on UDON's first regular comic book release in nearly three years, just look at this incredible cover art to issue #1 courtesy of issue artist Panzer!

They are also soliciting retailer-exclusive covers for this issue., who are asked to contact retailers@UDONentertainment.com for more info, Sooner rather than later. And they are also launching a fan art competition, a gallery of which will appear in Darkstalkers: Morrigan #1.

Draw your favorite Darkstalkers character(s) (not just Morrigan!)

E-mail a JPG version (under 4mb please!) to fanart@UDONentertainment.com, with the subject "Darkstalkers"

All mediums welcome (digital, traditional, 3D, etc.), but for final inclusion in the comic book an 8.5" x 11", 300dpi digital image will be needed.

Include your real name, artist credit name (if different), and your city/state/country.

UDON's favorite entries will be included in a fan art gallery in Darkstalkers: Morrigan #1

Artists selected for inclusion will be contacted to obtain high resolution artwork.

Artists selected for inclusion will receive a complimentary copy of the issue.

Art deadline, Jan 3rd 2022