Ultimate Black Panther #1 Brings Wakanda To War, Seems Very Familiar

Today sees the publication of the new Ultimate Black Panther #1 by Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli. That is, of course, if you can find a copy.

We had previously met the Lords of the Upper and Lower Kingdom, one representing Ra and the other, Khonshu, creating a joint Moon Knight identity, and only ever speaking at once. A physically dissociated figure rather than a mentally dissociated one.

We had previously met the Lords of the Upper and Lower Kingdom, one representing Ra and the other, Khonshu, creating a joint Moon Knight identity, and only ever speaking at once. A physically dissociated figure rather than a mentally dissociated one.

So here it must be directly midday. And one of the hidden rules of the world, as established by The Maker, the Reed Richards from the original Ultimate Universe, creating a new one with the traditional super powers of the word wiped from reality or tamed to his will. That was the plan.

There was no presence for Wakanda among the previous Ultimate Invasion and Ultimate Universe from Jonathan Hickman and friends. Lords of the Upper and Lower Kingdom reigned over the continent of Africa, but Wakanda has been hiding itself.

The map of the world shjowed a black dot for Undoiscovered Country. But now it is all about discovery. In this world we have T'Challa married to Okoye of the Dora Milaje, or at least she was…

But what of Storm? Well we also have a new look for Killmonger..

…who has brought a Wind Rider with them.

Could that be Storm? The Black Panther's father T'Challa is still alive, though abdicated his role, stepped down from the throne.

As much as anyone steps down from a throne.

As well as something or someone new, Matron Imala, Sacred Mother of the Vodu-Khan, advisors to teh Wakandan royalty.

Is this the Ultimate Version of those from G.O.D.S.? Or are we to fdraw attention to the "Khan" in that name?

Shuri has a similar role in Wakanda here, still T'Challa's sister, and chief of the armoury, especially designing it all. But what use is weapons without someone to fight?

And Ultimate Black Panther becomes about the rights of intervention, going to war, those who want it and those who don't…

And we have Abeni, who previously appeared in 616 Black Panther comics, a young mutant girl with geokinetic powers, rescued by Storm. Is this the same Abeni, across parallel universes, in charge of the Dora Milaje?

But for a country like Wakanda, there needs to be an instigating moment for war. It needs its Pearl Harbour, its 9/11, its very own personal invasion.

It's War. Lords of the Upper and Lower Kingdom have made a move. False flag conspiracy theories start…now.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230649

(W) Bryan Hill (A/CA) Stefano Caselli

THE NEW ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER! In the wake of ULTIMATE INVASION, Khonshu and Ra – the force known together as Moon Knight – are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa. In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill (BLADE, KILLMONGER) and Stefano Caselli (X-MEN RED, AVENGERS) comes a bold new take on the world of Black Panther and Wakanda! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 07, 2024 SRP: $5.99

