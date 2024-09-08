Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: black panther

Ultimate Black Panther #8 Preview: Wakanda vs. Moon Knight Showdown

Ultimate Black Panther #8 hits stores this week, featuring T'Challa and Storm's daring assault on Moon Knight. Plus, Killmonger and Okoye seek new allies. Who will join their cause?

BLACK PANTHER AND STORM TAKE THE FIGHT TO MOON KNIGHT! Enough planning – time for a guerrilla counterstrike against Khonshu and Ra! Meanwhile, Killmonger and Okoye seek allies to aid their cause outside of Wakanda… So don't miss the big gun they call in! Ultimate WHO? You'll have to read to find out!

Ultimate Black Panther #8

by Bryan Hill & Stefano Caselli, cover by Stefano Caselli

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Sep 11, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620797800811

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620797800816 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #8 WES CRAIG CONNECTING VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620797800817 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #8 GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620797800821 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #8 WES CRAIG CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620797800831 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #8 RUSSELL DAUTERMAN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

