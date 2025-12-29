Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: spoilers, ultimate, Ultimate Endgame, ultimates

Ultimate Final Days Final Page Spoilers For New Year's Eve Endgame

A few Ultimate Final Days Final Page Spoilers have leaked ahead of New Year's Eve Endgame - breaking open the blind bags...

Article Summary Ultimate Final Days deliver explosive spoilers ahead of New Year's Eve Endgame comic releases

Wasp's secret betrayal and reversal shocks the Ultimates team in issue #19

Nick Fury's true nature revealed, shaking up SHIELD's legacy

The Maker is setting up an epic confrontation in Ultimate Endgame #1

Don't expect any DC Comics spoilers this week. Because there are no DC Comics out this week, unless you count the Wayne Family Adventures on Webtoon. But there are some notable Marvel Comics launches for New Year's Eve. Including Ultimates #19 and Ultimate Endgame #1, both highly anticipated titles. And where there are anticipated titles, there are also spoilers floating around. And these aren't your everyday run-of-the-mill page five spoilers; these are Christmas period, top-shelf, final page spoilers. Now, some people like such spoilers, while others do not. I ask that if you share these elsewhere, you do so while preserving the spoiler warning in some fashion or other. Something like this.

Okay, so what are we dealing with? Well, first up, Ultimates #19 with the Wasp, revealed as a traitor… but turning against her traitorness… and the truth about Nick Fury, agent of SHIELD – and the Maker – revealed.

A Life Model Decoy all along. Nick Furies are always Life Model Decoys.

The Ultimate Vision, revealed. But as to her Ultimate allegiance? The Maker has been trapped in the city for two years by Tony Stark. And in Ultimate Endgame, that time is up. But it turns out the Maker may not have been trapped in the City so much as, well…

… the Maker is the City now. And the city is free. Time for some gentrification, perhaps? Ultimates #19 and Ultimate Endgame #1 are both published on Wednesday, New Year's Eve…

Ultimates #19 by Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri

STUNG BY THE WASP! It's the Ultimate Betrayal! Wasp has been a double agent for the Maker's Council in the name of protecting her family…but now, with the Maker emerging, her treachery must be answered for!

ENDGAME HAS ARRIVED! The moment that has been building since the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe! Spinning out of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES comes the culmination of ULTIMATE INVASION… Two (thousand) years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III…

