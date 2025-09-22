Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: hawkeye

Ultimate Hawkeye #1 Preview: Bullseye on the Ultimate Universe

Ultimate Hawkeye #1 hits stores Wednesday with a covert solo mission that promises massive ramifications for the Ultimate Universe's future!

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE STARS IN THEIR OWN SOLO ADVENTURE! Spinning out of THE ULTIMATES, breakout hit character HAWKEYE goes on a covert solo op that will have a massive impact on the future of the Ultimate Universe! Featuring Deniz Camp, Taboo, B.Earl, Juan Frigeri, and Michael Sta. Maria!

Ultimate Hawkeye #1

by Deniz Camp & Taboo & B. EARL & Juan Frigeri, cover by R.B. Silva

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE STARS IN THEIR OWN SOLO ADVENTURE! Spinning out of THE ULTIMATES, breakout hit character HAWKEYE goes on a covert solo op that will have a massive impact on the future of the Ultimate Universe! Featuring Deniz Camp, Taboo, B.Earl, Juan Frigeri, and Michael Sta. Maria!

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Sep 24, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621337500111

Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960621337500116 – ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1 DAVID MACK VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621337500117 – ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1 LEE GARBETT VIRGIN VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621337500121 – ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1 CARMEN CARNERO FOIL VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621337500131 – ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1 LEIRIX ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621337500141 – ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1 DECLAN SHALVEY VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621337500151 – ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1 LEE GARBETT VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621337500161 – ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1 EJIKURE LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

