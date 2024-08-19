Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: black mirror, jonathan hickman, ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Ultimate Spider-Man's Costume Is Right Out Of Black Mirror (Spoilers)

Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's chart-topping series Ultimate Spider-Man sees its eighth issue out this week from Marvel Comics.

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man's suit has an AI akin to Black Mirror's tech, reflecting Peter Parker's personality but with autonomy.

Peter Parker’s new suit may have its own ambitions, possibly aiming to replace him as Spider-Man.

This issue also explores Peter Parker's significant ties to Tony Stark and The Maker's impact on their universe.

Ultimate Spider-Man #8 features more Kraven action and delves into the history of the new Black Cat.

Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's chart-topping series Ultimate Spider-Man sees its eighth issue out this week from Marvel Comics. Previously we had seen how the young Iron Man had allowed Peter Parker and Harry Osborn to choose personalities for the AI in their suits, with Peter Parker's suit rather resembling the Venom symbiote. But with his own personality reflected back at him. But it seems that it may well have a mind of its own, with all sorts of shared experiences and dreams.

Which does sound like an episode of Black Mirror. You know, like White Christmas where you have a copy of your mind installed working the thermostat, but is trapped in eternal servitude. Or creating a backup of someone from their social media profile in Be Right Back. Or the duplicated popstar mind inside their own merchandise in Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too. Or, well, every other episode of Black Mirror, maybe. And now Ultimate Spider-Man, kinda. Might this costume have ambitions to replace its host and become Peter Parker?

After all, it seems that Peter Parker is rather special, to Tony Stark. Because he is probably rather special to The Maker, who did what he did to turn this universe into becoming just another Marvel or Ultimate universe… Ultimate Spider-Man #8 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is out Wednesday and has a lot more Kraven to it as well… as well as a history for the new Black Cat, but maybe more on that a little later.

