Uncle Sam as a Superhero in National Comics, Up for Auction

The origin of American national icon Uncle Sam is more mysterious than one might believe. There were theories about the origin of the name as a personification of the U.S. government as early as 1816. But such origin stories changed with the times. Fifteen years later, a completely different explanation of the name made the rounds, and these were certainly not the only theories. It's unlikely that the 1830 era version of the matter is correct — even though it has largely come to be the accepted history in recent decades. I've dabbled a bit in this research myself, and think it has the earmarks of a solvable problem as more historical publications and documents become digitized. That aside, Uncle Sam has long been a figure used in cartoon and illustrative art. Legendary artists like Thomas Nast and James Montgomery Flagg have made their marks on this iconic figure, and they were far from the only ones to do so. It was inevitable that Uncle Sam would enter the comic book field as WWII approached, where he was adapted for this purpose for Quality Comics title National Comics by Will Eisner along with artists like Lou Fine and Reed Crandall among others. There's a chance to get several issues of the series including National Comics #1 at auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.

As one might expect given the title and the character, the debut Uncle Sam story in National Comics #1 is brimming with references to the politics and circumstances of its time. Most notably, the villains here called the "Purple Shirts" are clearly based on the American fascist organization of that era, the Silver Shirts, or Silver Legion of America (we've discussed another use of the Silver Shirts which also called them the Purple Shirts in Wonder Woman #7 three years later). Fascinatingly, the Uncle Sam story in National Comics #2 appears to be based on issues surrounding the 1938 passage of revisions of the Food and Drugs Act after a bitter political battle of several years. Taken as a whole, National Comics symbolically presents Uncle Sam as a protector of the American people on a number of fronts. The series has a fascinating take on the issues of its time, presented in a dynamic, entertaining, and surprisingly sophisticated way. A title that lives up to its name and featured character, there's a chance to get several issues of the series including National Comics #1 at auction in this week's 2021 August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 from Heritage Auctions.