Undeadpool #3 Preview: Expatriate X-Men's Undead Dilemma

Wade Wilson and Fearless reach their destination in Undeadpool #3, but will zombie urges doom the mission? Christmas Eve preview awaits!

Article Summary Undeadpool #3 launches December 24th, unleashing Wade Wilson and Fearless on a zombie-fueled mission.

The Expatriate X-Men reach the Promised Land, but uncontrollable undead urges threaten their goals.

Marvel's most mouthy corpse tackles his appetite and identity in this holiday-timed, Parental Advisory issue.

THE PROMISED LAND! X YEARS LATER, WADE WILSON and FEARLESS reach their goal. But will the EXPATRIATE X-MEN complete their mission or fall to the uncontrollable urges of UNDEADPOOL? RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Undeadpool #3

by Tim Seeley & Carlos Magno, cover by E.M. Gist

THE PROMISED LAND! X YEARS LATER, WADE WILSON and FEARLESS reach their goal. But will the EXPATRIATE X-MEN complete their mission or fall to the uncontrollable urges of UNDEADPOOL? RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 24, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621376400311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621376400321 – UNDEADPOOL #3 ACO VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621376400331 – UNDEADPOOL #3 PACO DIAZ VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

