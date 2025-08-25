Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: bloodshot, shadowman

Valiant Entertainment's December 2025 Full Solicits – Man Made Hell

Article Summary Bloodshot returns in "Man Made Hell," facing new missions, threats, and questions about his own nature

Shadowman battles serial killers and supernatural threats in New Orleans in a fresh story arc

X-O Manowar allies with the PunX in an apocalyptic fight against the Earthborn in the Red Steppe

All-New Harbinger unleashes shocking twists with a team member killed by a deadly terrorist attack

Bloodshot and Shadowman launch two new story arcs with new #1s within the ongoing comic book publishing schedule, which is a neat trick. So we have Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot #1 – Man Made Hell #1 and Valiant Beyond: Tales of The Shadowman #4 – Ghosts Of The Bayou #1… all in their November 2025 solicits and solicitations,

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT #4—MAN MADE HELL #1

STORY: MAURO MANTELLA ART: RODRIGO ROCHA

WELCOME, BLOODSHOT, TO MAN MADE HELL! Bloodshot's back with a new story arc and a new mission as his Red Ops handlers send him into the EXCLUSION ZONE in Chernobyl! As Bloodshot seeks to prevent another nuclear disaster, he'll encounter operatives from around the world all working on their own missions, including an old friend. But are there really any allies in his line of work or is this yet another obstacle in his way? PLUS: After dealing with the vampiric madness in Japan, Bloodshot's beliefs about his past are shaken. What does this mean for his future, and more importantly, is he still a vampire? Superstar writer Mauro Mantella is joined by artist Rodrigo Rocha (RESURGENCE: BLOODSHOT) for the start of an all-new story arc!

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 73238818114800411

Covers by Kenny Wong (Cover A), Tomaselli (Cover B), Birr (Cover C), Wong Full Art (Cover D), Tomaselli Full Art (Cover E), Birr Full Art (Cover F).

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN #4—GHOSTS OF THE BAYOU #1

STORY: AJ AMPADU ART: SERGIO MONJES

A NEW ARC STARTS HERE: GHOSTS OF THE BAYOU! A serial killer stalks both the utopian city of New Orleans and the realm of the Deadside, and Shadowman is all that's left to protect them! After the tragic events of the first arc, the citizens of the City of Glass summon the Shadowman for help stopping The Bayou Cannibal's reign of terror. But that's not the only thing threatening the peace as new threats emerge from the darkness! Follow the call with the fan-favorite duo of writer AJ Ampadu and artist Sergio Monjes as Shadowman seeks to protect the innocent and uncover more clues about his dark past.

On Sale: Dec. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 73238818124700411

Covers by Sebastian Cabrol (Cover A), Merli (Cover B), Dearmas (Cover C), Cabrol Full Art (Cover D), Merli Full Art (Cover E), Dearmas Full Art (Cover F).

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR #3

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO ART: GUILLERMO FAJARDO

IT'S GETTING HOT IN THE RED STEPPE AS THE PUNX TAKE A STAND AGAINST THE EARTHBORN! For two thousand years, Aric has been a warrior. From righteous Visigoth to cosmic knight-errant, the ethereal being residing within Aric's stellar armor inspired his quest for honor. It's this woman who's traveled with Aric for millennia that inspires his journey. The Earth Aric found upon returning to his homeworld is an untamed, mutated wasteland. When he helped a traveling family reach the safety of the PunX community at the Dive, Typhon, leader of the violent Earthborn, took offense. Is Aric ready to be part of something greater than himself? The Steppe is a strange land, but it's home to the PunX and they are ready to defend it. In the wake of a new attack by the Earthborn, they prepare for WAR! Steel yourself for another chapter in this explosive apocalyptic barbarian epic from writer Steve Orlando (Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man 2099, Batman/The Shadow) and artist Guillermo Fajardo (RESURGENCE)! Follow monthly—don't miss the badassery and blood!

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 73238818144500311

Covers by Nathan Birr (Cover A), Broccardo (Cover B), Kotian (Cover C), Birr Full Art (Cover D), Broccardo Full Art (Cover E), Kotian Full Art (Cover F).

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER #3

STORY: FRED VAN LENTE ART: ERIK TAMAYO

In this issue: A HARBINGER DIES! What, already? Yeah, we're not screwing around here in Valiant Beyond. Which member of the Harbinger Field Team falls to a pro-human terrorist's unprecedented destruction of Foundation City? Flamingo? Crane? Alloy? CiCi? Team Leader Archer? Or the Supremum himself, Peter Stanchek?! THERE AREN'T ENOUGH EXCLAMATION POINTS TO IMPRESS UPON YOU HOW AWESOME THIS ISSUE IS!!! BUY IT!!!!!

On Sale: Nov. 2025 | $4.99 (32 Pages) | UPC: 73238818204600311

Covers by Andrea Broccardo (Cover A), Kotian (Cover B), Bufi (Cover C), Broccardo Full Art (Cover D), Kotian Full Art (Cover E), Bufi Full Art (Cover F).

