Vampire Slayer #7 Preview: Slayer Envy

Buffy wants Willow's job so badly she's dreaming about it in this preview of Vampire Slayer #7. If only she knew…

VAMPIRE SLAYER #7

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220309

AUG220310 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #7 CVR B YOON – $4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Claudia Balboni (CA) Ario Anindito

How does Buffy go on with her memory in shambles-without her purpose?

It keeps her up at night, the powerlessness and the jealousy… but she's soon thrust into a monstrous battle nonetheless as a dark creature with an appetite for Slayers still thinks Buffy is the real thing!

Will Willow be able to help in time, or will Buffy find herself alone and in the clutches of a terrifying evil?

In Shops: 10/26/2022

SRP: $4.99

