Vampire Superheroes From Marvel (Again) With The Unforgiven

Unforgiven: Spider-Man is the first of a new trilogy by Tim Seeley and Sid Kotian for 2023, in an attempt to make Vampires happen at Marvel Comics. The Forgiven, the team of unlikely vampiric super heroes that debuted in 2011's Fear Itself: Hulk Vs Dracula, will star in a series of one-shots next year, X-Men, Spider-Man, and Captain America/The Avengers.

The series will be collected in the summer and is already listed in Amazon for July 2023. While Fear Itself: Hulk Vs Dracula #1 is already selling on eBay for $12as a result.

Who can resist the call of the blood? A group of vigilante vampires have decided to fight crime — while at the same time, wage a desperate war within themselves to reject their own bloodthirsty natures! The Forgiven's new saga will kick off in SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN #1, where the team will confront a new foe with a desire to transform vampires into their most powerful and violent selves. The storyline will then continue with more high-stakes vampire drama in X-MEN: UNFORGIVEN #1 and AVENGERS: UNFORGIVEN #1. This epic struggle for the souls of the soulless will make readers rethink the place these creatures of the night have in the Marvel Universe! "I love Marvel super heroes, no doubt, but I've got a special obsession with Marvel's horror heroes," Seeley explained. "UNFORGIVEN gives that creepy, sexy, weird underbelly a chance to shine as a horrific conspiracy unites a crew of vampires with Spider-Man, the X-Men and Captain America, and shows us the stark differences (and surprisingly similarities) of those who are gifted with the ability to fight evil, and those who have to carry evil's curse. By the end of this epic event, we'll have toured a lot of dark corners of the Marvel Universe, and reminded readers that monsters are at its shrunken black heart!" UNFORGIVEN: SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by SID KOTIAN

Cover by KYLE HOTZ